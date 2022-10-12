JERRY DAVICH: Street busking fake fiddler plays on our heartstrings, prompts warning of nationwide scam

No one imagined hearing such beautiful violin music at a Target store parking lot. Yet there we were, pausing to appreciate the sounds twirling through the air like a tip-toed ballet dancer.

For the brief time I stopped to listen, the classical song Pachelbel’s "Canon in D" entertained passersby. Customers at the small strip mall in Valparaiso couldn’t help but hear it, and many of them responded to it, turning their heads or stopping to listen.

During my bicycle ride to a nearby store, I stopped to record a quick video and take some photos before pedaling off in another direction. There’s something hypnotizing about that kind of instrument. It plugs in to our collective enjoyment of its gentle sounds through popular songs.

The man playing the amplified violin didn’t say a word to anyone when I was there. A handmade poster did all the talking: “Please Help. I Have 4 Kids. I Need to Pay Food and Rent. God Bless You.”

Some people stopped their vehicle to give him money. Others, like me, just watched the scene play out. I’ve seen many street buskers perform publicly with this electric violin or fiddle. Each time, I stop to enjoy it.

During an island excursion on a cruise ship vacation a few years ago, a street performer played a similar instrument for passengers and tourists. It captivated our attention. I felt compelled to toss a few dollars into his violin case, never thinking twice about the performer’s authenticity.

Not anymore.

It’s now an infamous scam across the country, perpetrated by shameless swindlers posing as actual musicians using similar posters asking for donations. Sick children. Homeless families. Needed surgeries. Whatever plays best on strangers’ heartstrings.

It was only after I later watched my video of the man playing outside the Target store that I noticed he wasn’t actually playing the music that people heard. It was a prerecorded track from a musician who could actually play the instrument.

The fake fiddler went through the same motions of a violinist, moving his bow back and forth almost note for note. Almost. After possibly noticing me recording a video, he disappeared somewhere in the parking lot. I walked up to his makeshift performance site to check out his set-up.

His violin sat on the cement block of a parking lot light, unattended for a moment. At the bottom of his posters I noticed a preferred payment method for donations — Venmo or Cash App. I later attempted to send him a message via both apps, but never heard back from him.

It’s human nature to question the validity of street hustlers asking for our spare cash. Most of us probably feel this way every time we see this type of public situation. Regardless of the scenario, it often leads me back to the same philosophical argument — to give or not to give. And the same nagging question — am I being scammed?

I’ve learned not to make this conclusion or it becomes a rabbit hole of more questions, more doubts, and more suspicions. Is that couple really homeless? Is that man really trying to feed his family? Does that woman really need an operation? Who knows. I’ve asked those questions directly to street panhandlers, partly out of personal curiosity, partly for professional reasons.

Their answers are never proven one way or another. It always comes down to the same decision. Either I want to give them my spare cash or I don’t. I no longer choose to investigate every person who asks for my charitable kindness. At the end of the day, it’s not about them, it’s about us. It’s not about their situation, it’s about our situation. It’s not about their morality, it’s about our morality.

I’ve witnessed this from both ends of the exchange.

A few years ago for a column, I stood on a busy street intersection in Merrillville with a sign asking for money from strangers. I sported a beat up old jacket, a wool cap, and a sign asking for money. It was humiliating. Motorist after motorist drove past, staring at me while trying to figure out if I was legit or not. A few people handed me money. Most of them didn’t acknowledge me. No eye contact of any kind.

It was only until a police officer approached me, asking me to leave, that I called it a day. Whatever cash I was given over the course of a few hours was donated to a homeless shelter in South Haven. (That column can be found on my Facebook page.)

The performances of these "fraudulent fiddlers," as they’ve been described by law enforcement, play to our individual perspectives about broader themes in life. Are we more outraged about the scam? Are we more entertained by the music? Are we more compelled to give money, no questions asked?

I’ve felt each emotion through the years.

Outside the Target store, I felt nothing but fascination with these conflicting reactions. I should have given him a couple bucks for that if anything.