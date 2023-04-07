“Enough is enough.”

These three words were hoisted into the air on a sign written by a Valparaiso High School student. Only a few curious observers showed up Wednesday outside the front entrance of the school, but it shouldn’t dilute the importance of the walkout protest by dozens of students.

“They’re our future,” a woman told me in the parking lot.

She wondered if any VHS students would emerge from the building that day at noon, joining thousands of other students from more than 200 schools across the country. The demonstration was part of a nationwide protest organized by Students Demand Action — For Gun Sense in America.

“We’ve grown up in the midst of America’s gun violence crisis,” the group’s website states. “In fact, we’ve been called the ‘school shooting generation.’ Now we’re rising up and organizing in our high schools, colleges, and communities across the country to demand action to end gun violence.”

“Gun Sense in America” is an oxymoronic phrase in our country. I ranted about this topic in a recent column.

“More school students are going to get killed this year by gun violence,” I wrote. “Children will die. Fingers will be pointed. Politics will be blamed. Funerals will be held. Prayers will be said. And our lives will resume until another school shooting takes place.”

Reader reaction came from all sides.

“Sadly, so very very true,” Larry J. wrote.

“Every day I drop my two family members off at school and I worry so much for their safety,” Kimberly W. told me. “Nobody wants to take away citizens’ rights to their guns but a little common sense is way overdue.”

“It seems humans are not much different from a flock of chickens who peck one of their own to death,” Kathy A. wrote.

Other readers strongly disagreed with the premise of my stance.

“The sentiment underlying your writing is so far off base it just defies comprehension,” Arnold C. wrote.

“Killing the killer and immediately canceling their name, image and likeness would go a long way in discouraging future killers,” Dale M. wrote.

I sorted through reader responses Wednesday while waiting in the VHS parking lot. I wasn’t sure if 20 students or 200 students would join the walkout protest. Or if the demonstrators would be disciplined for their actions.

“We discussed this with my daughter at dinner last night,” Jeff Lamb, of Valparaiso, said. “My wife and I told her we want her to always do what she thinks is right but to understand that actions can have consequences. I’ll support her decision either way.”

Lamb’s teenage daughter is a VHS junior who thought about taking part in the protest at her school, taking into account she is part of this “school shooting generation.”

“No one wants violence in schools,” her father said. “There’s lots of awareness of the issue. So what’s the goal? What change do you wish to effectuate and is it possible for the school to accommodate? If not, is the protest simply performative?”

These are excellent points to address with teenagers of any generation.

His daughter ended up not taking part in the protest.

“We didn’t want to sway her, but we also didn’t want her to just follow the crowd,” Lamb told me. “Sounds like she made the decision she was comfortable with.”

Lamb also commented on my Facebook page in response to a post I made from the high school parking lot, prompting more than 300 comments from readers.

"Maybe these little concerned citizens need to consider their behavior," Nick P. wrote. "Guns don't get up and walk into a school on their own. ALWAYS there is a person who has been ignored, marginalized, humiliated, or 'didn't fit in.' Sorry to say walking out and holding a sign isn't going to change what's going on."

“Advocating the removal of their own liberties,” Gregory P. wrote about the student protest.

“I’m encouraged that many of these kids are going to be voting soon. Some of them already are,” Toby K. countered.

I applaud the students for voicing their opinions, and their fears, at the risk of potential consequences. The VHS students were told by faculty that they'd receive a disciplinary mark for unexcused absence if they left their class at noon.

It’s all part of the generational chess game between schools and students. As I quickly learned after escaping high school, those consequences don’t matter all that much in the face of adulthood and more serious concerns.

Gun sense in America certainly fits the criteria for more serious concerns. Someday, these students will look back on April 5, 2023, as a memorable day when they made a decision to be on the right side of history. For other students, it may be recalled as just another ho-hum Wednesday lunch hour when they chose to have pizza over a burrito.

“We’re committed to ending gun violence,” one of the student protesters told me.

I admire their idealism. And I look forward to their lessons for our country. The adults in the room aren't getting very far with this issue.

Enough is enough.