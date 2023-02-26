Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Five thousand years ago, we knew nothing about our body and everything about our soul. Today, it’s the exact opposite.

I was told this many years ago by the Rev. Charles Niblick of Sts. Peter & Paul Church in Whiting. He added this little nugget of wisdom I’ve never forgotten: “Somewhere along the way we lost all our soul skills.”

I mentioned this to a friend whose profession as a senior church pastor is dedicated to teaching and preaching about our soul skills.

“It seems to get more difficult every year,” he told me over lunch.

He’s been trying to save my soul since we met, bless his heart. I get this a lot from believers who wrongly believe I’m lost in spiritual limbo. They feel compelled to convert me to their faith, their beliefs, their notion of God.

“Define God,” I tell them.

They typically prattle on about an old man in the sky who just happens to look like they do in human form, with assurances of an eternal life, streets paved with gold, and promised reunification with deceased loves ones and even long-lost pets. They lose me along the way, including “streets” in heaven.

A human attempting to describe heaven is like a Neanderthal attempting to launch a rocket. God bless their confidence, but I also wouldn’t strap myself into a rocket ship designed by a Luddite.

“You go first,” I’d say, just as I do with believers who are convinced that they have all the answers about an afterlife.

After listening to a friend of mine explain his God, his religion and his very specific path into heaven, I had to ask him one simple question.

“So you’re telling me that billions of people have lived on this planet from the beginning of mankind and who’ve prayed, worshiped and died. Yet they didn’t believe exactly the way you do. So they are not going to heaven, but you are?” I asked.

After just a moment of contemplation, he confidently nodded his head.

“Yes," he replied.

“Really?” I asked.

That’s a very interesting outlook, I told him, although I doubt it’s very unique. Most believers I know, regardless of their faith, church or religion, feel exactly the same way.

This is the beauty, and the absurdity, of belief. There’s only one right path to heaven and all believers are convinced that they’re on it. They insist that others follow them or else. No heaven. No eternal life. No nothing.

No thank you, I tell them.

I once interviewed a convicted murderer in prison who, not surprisingly, found God again while behind bars. He tried saving my soul even though his soul may be going to hell, according to his own beliefs.

“Please God, do whatever it takes,” he prayed in front of a cross three days before committing murder.

As God looked the other way, he pulled the trigger of a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, killing a man from Gary. He also slit the man’s throat and, with help from his teenage girlfriend, disposed the body in a vacant lot.

“It’s OK. God is with me now,” he told me before returning to his cell.

I felt sincerely happy that he had his faith, if nothing else. Since then, he’s had many years to work on his soul skills. I often wonder about his search for redemption and salvation. Would he have adopted a different ethos if he was born in another part of the world?

It's fascinating that most people base their belief system on where they happened to be born. Whether Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist or Hindu, their geographical birthplace typically dictates their preference of faith. Coincidence? No.

Instead of feeling compelled to know all the answers about life's mysteries regarding a god force or spirituality or an afterlife, I’ve come to the comforting realization that it's all beyond my feeble grasp. This is not only true for this moment, but for every moment throughout this gift called life.

Religion should be a vessel, not a destination.

“My religion calls me to live by treating other people as I myself would want to be treated — with love and respect — and to treat the things of the world, such as animals and plants, with care,” a former pastor recently told me.

He’s been studying the Bible and other religious materials for nearly 50 years. We’ve known each other for more than 20 years. Not once has he tried converting me to his faith. He has only tried enlightening me to what he has learned and experienced.

I studied his latest lesson to me on Ash Wednesday. It means nothing to me but everything to him. And yet religion to him is about behavior, not judgment.

“Religions differ but I think most are formally concerned with how we treat other people,” he said. “This is often diminished by statements requiring certain belief that seem to become supreme over actions in the minds of many.”

Amen, I thought.

“Evangelism is their effort to get others to have the same faith as they. All too often the demands of evangelism deal overly much with statements of what one believes as a matter of faith rather than how they actually live in relation with others.”

He wasn’t sermonizing to me. He was educating me. He wasn’t saving my soul. He was sharpening my soul skills. It’s the difference between preaching and teaching.

His lesson reminded me what another respected man of faith once told me inside the Northwest Indiana Islamic Center.

“Judge yourself today by nothing but your deeds,” Imam Mongy El-Quesny said.

Five thousand years ago, the same sermon was probably delivered. And ignored. Just as it is today.