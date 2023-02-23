Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The police sniper’s live-round shots pierced through the hotel room window, striking a target stand behind it. The full-size body of a dummy mannequin portrayed a hostage victim on the bed.

The sniper set up his position in a line of trees across the parking lot of the Majestic Star Casino Hotel at Buffington Harbor in Gary. It’s permanently closed and scheduled for demolition, an ideal location for the Northwest Regional SWAT Team to conduct needed training for similar situations.

“We’re taking full advantage of whatever we can here,” SWAT team commander Matt Djukic told me inside the abandoned hotel. “Our team is getting as many repetitions as possible.”

Using flashlights to guide them through the darkened, littered hallways, SWAT team officers waited for the signal to storm into the room and secure the scene. Minutes earlier, a sniper engaged the target inside a first-floor room, riddling its windows with fresh bullet holes.

“You can see how the live rounds impacted this type of window,” Djukic said, pointing to where the snipers were located in the distance.

Simulated situations aren’t the same as real-life situations, but these regular trainings keep the SWAT team sharp for when it’s needed. Just last month, this specialized unit responded to a live scene with a barricaded gunman inside a Region hotel room. It was resolved successfully.

“All thanks to the training we do, and to our specialized equipment,” Djukic said.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday, the sniper and hostage rescue training began at the casino hotel, followed by SWAT team operators conducting “drone escorts” through multiple simulated scenarios. Officers equipped in full gear escorted a drone operator into the hotel, then followed the drone in-flight from hallway to hallway to secure the scene.

“Shift left! Shift left!” an officer yelled to the team in a second-floor hallway.

With weapons drawn and flashlights leading the way into darkness, the officers moved quickly down the hallway to secure each room.

“Clear!” they yelled over the high-pitched buzz sounds of the floating drone.

The drone hovered up and down the staircase, relaying video surveillance to its operator and to the SWAT team command center stationed in the hotel parking lot.

“It’s getting us the intel we need through videos and photos from a potentially dangerous situation for our operators,” Djukic said.

He shadowed his unit as it performed this relatively new training inside a structure.

“People may think that we use drones for only outside scenarios. But that’s absolutely not true,” he said as officers hustled past him. “SWAT teams have transitioned into using drones within structures as well. So today we are taking advantage of this empty facility by escorting our drone operators inside so they can safely use their drone. And we’re also training to retrieve the drone if it goes down, which has happened to us before.”

For several minutes the drone hovered through the hallways, guided by an unseen pilot elsewhere in the hotel. It served as the eyes for officers who followed behind it.

“Hold that stairwell until it’s secure,” SWAT team instructor Aaron Amptmeyer told officers.

The third block of Wednesday’s eight-hour training showcased SWAT team operators performing medic escorts through multiple scenarios, including “officer down” situations.

“Our medics need protection to do what they do in these crisis situations to treat victims in emergency scenarios,” Djukic said. “They need to first move the victim to a safer location, then administer immediate medical attention, then transport the victim to safety.”

“This is just a part of what SWAT teams need to prepare for,” said Djukic, a Schererville police detective who’s been a SWAT team member since 2005.

Last month, Djukic and fellow SWAT team member, Griffith police Sgt. Jeff Gang, invited me to attend their training to get a firsthand look at what they do behind the scenes to serve and protect the public. An internal email to SWAT team members stated, “We do not get this kind of training opportunity often, so let's take advantage of it.”

The team provides service to 12 Lake County communities: Munster, Griffith, Highland, Schererville, Dyer, Hobart, Lake Station, Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Winfield and Saint John. It’s governed by a board of directors representing each agency providing operators, medics, negotiators, or drone pilots, as well as drivers of tactical and non-tactical vehicles.

“Our team is designed to be a law enforcement asset to handle very dangerous situations,” Djukic said from inside the mobile command center in the parking lot.

“The public may have this misconception that SWAT teams are just rolling around the Region all the time. This is not true. We get called into action regardless if we’re on duty or not, at home or at the store, awake or asleep.”

Inside the command center, a handful of team members coordinated how to ignite an explosive charge to safely blow through a hotel doorway. The blast was powerful, but safe. (Watch videos and view more photos at nwi.com.)

“If we ever need to gain access from one hotel room to another, due to a barricaded door or window, this is how we may have to do it,” Djukic said. “Hotel doors aren’t the same as home doors.”

“We don’t get to do this type of training very often, especially at a hotel where we can do anything we want. We’re going break a lot of stuff today.”

On Thursday, the SWAT team will continue training with operators performing “less lethal” recertification through field practices including flash-bangs, pepper ball and bang pole tactics. My Friday column will share more of its tactical training and also why the SWAT team was formed.

It started in 1992 with a hostage situation at a Red Lobster restaurant.

PHOTOS: Northwest Regional SWAT team conducts tactical training at casino hotel