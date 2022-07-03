JERRY DAVICH: Teen parents create Unity4Lily to honor late baby girl, help other parents

Today’s column is the third in a series on Lily Mae Pagan, a baby girl who lived only 46 days, and how her grieving teenage parents turned this tragedy into a triumph.

Moments after the death of his baby daughter, 16-year-old Thomas Pagán was too overcome with grief to place a call to a hospice agency.

“I just kept bawling,” he recalled.

The infant’s mother, 16-year-old Alexandrya Cox, felt empty inside after their daughter took her last breath on Nov. 3, 2021. Lily Mae Pagán died from an inoperable brain tumor in her parent’s arms and surrounded by loved ones. She was 46 days old.

Lily’s tiny body was cremated. Her parents cherish Lily’s ashes, with a smidgen placed into rings and necklaces they wear. A pendant, adorned with Lily’s name, preserves strands of her hair.

After Lily’s death, Thomas and Alex created a GoFundMe page to raise money for their daughter’s funeral, cremation, and arrangements.

“They were the ones who did most everything,” said Stacey Pagán, Thomas’ mother.

The young couple ended up collecting more money than needed, so they conceived an idea with their daughter’s legacy in mind.

“We wanted to help others who may be going through what we went through,” Thomas said. “We knew we had to make this tragic situation into something positive. And we did.”

With help from their families, they created Unite4Lily, an upcoming not-for-profit foundation to assist families in their former situation at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. This is where Lily was diagnosed, and where her mother and father were treated like responsible parents, not irresponsible adolescents.

“They took on the responsibility of becoming teenage parents, and oh what parents they were,” Stacey Pagán said.

Unite4Lily was designed to collect items and monetary donations for visiting families of patients at the Indy hospital, typically parents who rush there in emergency situations without bringing necessities for overnight stays or extended visits. This is precisely what happened to Lily’s family when she was transported to that children’s hospital less than a week after her birth, on Sept. 18, 2021.

“We’ve gotten so much support from the community so far,” said Thomas’ father, Eluides Pagán.

Each month, different supplies are requested for the foundation, everything from coloring books for kids to trial-size toiletries for parents. Barbie’s, bubbles, and books, as well as daily necessities. Anything to make families’ visits more comfortable.

“Some parents must drive several hours to be with their sick child,” Thomas said. “Once they get to the hospital, they realize everything they forgot to bring. But we need help for us to help those families.”

Unity4Lily is still in its infancy as a foundation. It needs the public’s generosity with requested items, financial donations, and gift cards for patients’ families, which get delivered by Thomas and Alex to the children’s hospital.

“Some months we receive a lot of supplies, but other months not so much,” Thomas said, pulling a Unity4Lily business card from his wallet. “We feel like this project gives Lily‘s life meaning and purpose.”

Alex, who’s more soft-spoken than Thomas, quietly nodded in approval.

They’ve been together since junior high school, going from teen parents to grieving parents in the same year. As a couple, they’ve reacted to teenage parenthood in atypical fashion. (Read my first and second columns in this series at nwi.com.)

“I can’t believe what they’ve had to go through at their age. It’s made me proud,” Eluides Pagán said. “Many adults I know wouldn’t have been able to make those life or death decisions. And with such maturity.”

Last month, Alex graduated early from Edison High School in Lake Station. Thomas will graduate next year with plans on earning an EMT certification and, ideally, a career as a registered nurse. His experience at the children’s hospital crystallized his dreams.

The teens are still absorbing the overwhelming experience of losing a child. Alex gets emotional recalling Lily’s fleeting life and poignant death. Thomas is doing his best to reconstruct their relationship without Lily in it.

“In a way I feel I’ve lost my son. He’s not the same,” Eluides Pagán said. “He’s now a grieving father as well as a fun-loving teenager. I can tell.”

“They have experienced things that most grown adults have never had to deal with, let alone at 16 years of age,” Stacey Pagán said. “The kids’ hearts were shattered, but they found a way to pick up some of the pieces to ease stress on other families. Unite4Lily was devised to give back, just as others gave to us when we needed it most.”

Unite4Lily has been a way for Thomas and Alex to grieve their daughter, but also a way to transform a tragic situation into a triumph of generosity. Donation drives, fundraisers, and vendor booth opportunities have been part of their outreach project.

Unity4Lily has board members, passionate volunteers, and its first benefit dinner scheduled for Sept. 17, in honor of Lily’s first birthday the next day. Last week, the family greeted guests at a RailCats baseball game to raise awareness and raise funds.

“This project is so important to both of us,” Thomas said, reaching over to hold Alex’s hand. “We’re keeping Lily’s spirit alive. We are united for Lily, and we welcome others to join us.”

For more information on Unity4Lily, call 219-616-8079, email unite4lily@yahoo.com, or visit facebook.com/Unite4Lily.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com or 219-853-2563. Find him on Facebook at @JerDavich.

