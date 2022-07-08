JERRY DAVICH: 'That’s dope y'all ... that you even thought about us'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sylvia Galvan carried three flower bouquets, one for each murder victim.

She placed them at the bottom of a tree in the 1900 block of Missouri Street on the east side of Gary.

“It just breaks my heart,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I know what the victims’ families are feeling right now.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the Hammond woman felt compelled to visit the crime scene where, just 12 hours earlier, three people were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire early Tuesday during an annual Fourth of July block party, according to police.

By the time Galvan arrived with her friend, Lisette Guillen, the only sign of police were remnants of yellow crime-scene tape hanging from a stop sign. Media people were long gone, if they showed up at all. A handful of neighbors milled in front of a house on a typically quiet street in the city.

“That’s dope y'all ... that you even thought about us,” one of the male neighbors told Galvan and Guillen.

When I visited that block in the Marshalltown community of the city, I didn’t see any makeshift memorials of fresh flowers, stuffed teddy bears or lit candles, as we’re accustomed to seeing at most sites of deadly gun violence in our hair-trigger country.

Such somber displays of collective empathy for murder victims aren’t as common in Gary, which is still viewed by many Hoosiers as the murder capital of Indiana.

Let's be honest, when many of us who live outside that city hear about gun violence fatalities there, our initial reaction is "just another Gary homicide." We likely feel the same way about the repeated shootings in Chicago.

Galvan doesn’t see it this way. Her son was a homicide victim in East Chicago on Jan. 25, 2016. Thaddeus Luis Rodriguez Jr. was 25.

“When my son was murdered, I was in shock,” Galvan told me. “I stood in the police station and thought to myself, ‘What do I do now?'"

She knows what the families of the most recent homicide victims in Gary are dealing with after Tuesday’s shooting. Grief. Shock. Confusion. Funerals. Burials. And, at some point, healing.

“I don’t want people to forget about these poor families,” Galvan said. “It’s so sad.”

She couldn’t find a makeshift memorial along that street, so she created one with those three flower bouquets. A few steps away she noticed blood stains and a shell casing on the ground.

“This just breaks my heart,” Galvan said.

Guillen, an executive producer for "Case Files Chicago," joined her to check on the families and neighbors. They passed out flyers for Circle of Love of Northwest Indiana, launched in February by Galvan and two other parents of homicide victims. The nonprofit organization provides assistance to families that don’t know where to turn for resources or counseling, partnering with the county clerk, prosecutor and coroner’s offices.

“I’m an incident responder for situations like this,” Galvan said. “I’m no expert, but I’ve been in their situation. There are so many things these families need, starting with our support and empathy.”

Monday’s shooting in Gary received little media coverage compared to other gun violence incidents in the country, most recently the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on the Fourth of July. On Tuesday night, I looked for TV news coverage from Chicago media outlets of the Gary shooting. WGN-TV showed only a 20-second clip of an aerial video over Missouri Street.

“Just another Gary homicide,” I thought to myself.

Deidra Wesley Meriel, a neighbor who’s part of Marshalltown Unity Community, doesn’t see it this way.

“This is a quiet and respectful community,” said Meriel, a 1979 Gary Roosevelt High School graduate. “It saddens me that heartless people came into our community to destroy this Fourth of July celebration. We’re working to improve the blight and unity of Marshalltown, Marshalltown Terrace and Eastpoint.”

Galvan immediately headed there when she heard about Tuesday's shooting deaths.

“I just had to go,” she said.

Circle of Love organizes public vigils, advocates for victims, attends court hearings with families and offers free support services. (For more information, call 219-359-9551 or email sgalvan.circleoflove@gmail.com.)

“I’m doing this for my boys,” said Galvan, who lost another son to cancer. “Losing a child is the worst pain in the world for a parent.”

During Galvan and Guillen’s visit to the Gary crime scene Tuesday, a female neighbor did most of the talking, showing them where the shooting took place and explaining how everyone was enjoying the holiday until shots went off.

The neighbor’s small child kept interrupting with the same question.

“Will I get shot tonight?”