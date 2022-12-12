JERRY DAVICH: The most accomplished man you've never heard of has died. He was anything but an open book.

Hundreds of rare, antique books watched over Alan “A.B.” Berman as he sat in an easy chair in his living room.

“I have 2,885, though many of them are still in boxes,” he told me when I visited his Valparaiso home a few years ago.

The books were neatly stacked on ceiling-high shelves, many of them passed down from his father’s collection. Books meant more to Berman than merely bound pages of intriguing titles and compelling stories. He never had enough of them, occasionally walking to the nearby library for more books to educate him.

“One of the pleasures of retirement is that my calendar is always open,” Berman said while thumbing through a book.

His retirement allowed him the opportunity to also pen his own obituary, which he shared with me in 2016.

“Born in Brooklyn, NY, he entered college at the age of 16…” his obit begins.

Berman’s remarkable obit reflected his remarkable life.

“Unquestionably, he is Valparaiso's most accomplished resident who nobody knows about,” his youngest son, Jim Berman, said. “His life story is unbelievable.”

Unbelievable indeed.

Berman completed college in two years before he was called upon to serve in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. After military service, he returned to Columbia University to enter graduate school, awarded a Ph.D. in physics in 1952. While a graduate student he was involved with the discovery of the laser and the first atomic clock.

After graduate school, he spent the next 15 years at Columbia University conducting research sponsored by the U.S. Navy. It led to the development of a major operational Navy system for tracking and locating submarines.

All of this is in his self-written obit, which contains enough accolades and accomplishments for five people, or possibly 25. Berman’s career reads like a road map through U.S. governmental history. He is a former director of research at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory who served as an adviser to three presidential administrations.

He showed me framed letters written by U.S. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, each thanking him for his service. He served as director of research at the NRL, the federal government's largest research and science facility, where his name plaque hangs on a wall.

He earned the nickname “A.B.” for signing his initials to thousands of pieces of classified and routine paperwork through the years. He also directed the activities of a staff of more than 3,000 scientists, engineers and technicians.

“I was very lucky,” Berman told me with a shrug when I met him.

He was 90 at the time, just five years after he still did consultant work for the government.

“I live quite a pedestrian life these days,” Berman said modestly.

He lived a pedestrian life until Oct. 10 of this year when he passed away. A.B. Berman was 96.

“His death was completely unexpected,” his son told me.

He was living at Pines Village in Valparaiso, where he was interviewed for the facility’s “new resident of the month” feature just one day before his death.

“The really neat thing was that she recorded the interview on her voice memo app,” Jim Berman said. “About two weeks ago she sent it to me, and we have a permanent 56-minute audio record of him discussing his life, just eight to 10 hours before he died.”

What a wonderful parting gift for his family, I told his son, who owns the Valparaiso Inn Bed & Breakfast.

The beautifully renovated home is located on historic Washington Street, where his father once lived. After moving there from Crown Point, A.B. noticed the trees on his block were planted strategically, with intentional purpose. As a lifelong scientist, he measured the distance between the trees to prove his theory. He didn’t think twice about it.

“This town has interesting history,” he told me years ago, measuring his words with the exactness of those planted trees.

His pre-written obit concluded, “At his request, no services will be held.”

This final detail was altered in his published obit. A celebration of his life was actually held Nov. 2 at Temple Israel in Valparaiso.

The night before A.B.’s death, his son visited him. They chatted for an hour.

The next morning, the center’s staff found his body in bed. His reading glasses were on his forehead. An opened book was on his chest.

“He went out doing what he loved so much, reading and seeking knowledge to the very last hour,” his son said.

How appropriate, I thought. A book watched him take his last breath.