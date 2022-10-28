JERRY DAVICH: These community watchdogs not only bark, they can bite too

Community watchdog. Social activist. Persistent gadfly. Outspoken citizen.

Call them what you will. Every community seems to have one, or possibly many of them. They religiously attend public meetings. They repeatedly voice their criticism. They relentlessly rally support for social justice causes, or against the violations of rights, or government policies that don’t align with their values.

I often hear from these self-professed watchdogs. Sometimes too often.

“I'll bet not a single one of those organizations know that they, and their staff, now have my full and undivided attention,” a LaPorte County man told me earlier this year. “I thought the professionals knew better than to think they would sit it out for the past several years and then come trampling around my backyard trying to be relevant.”

I’m not exactly sure what issue he was referring to. It hasn’t mattered. He has sent me more than 200 messages over the past three years. It’s a record high in my career, though I’ve never written about his many issues against county government and public office holders.

“Somebody is gonna get exclusive access to me. I don't much care who it is, to be honest, so if you know anyone who needs a freebie to make the boss happy ... by all means ... let ‘em know,” he wrote to me a few months ago.

I’ve forwarded many of his messages to former editors to gauge their interest. I never heard back from them. And neither has he. It hasn’t stopped him from contacting me, dating back to his first message in 2019.

“Interested in a story?” he asked.

I told him what I tell everyone else: “Feel free to email me anytime.”

The late Tom Pappas, of Portage, emailed me on a regular basis with interesting column ideas, rants about local issues, and off-the-record information. I often told him, “YOU should be a newspaper columnist.” He shrugged it off.

Pappas, who died in 2019, was a prolific contributor of letters to the editors for local newspapers. I used to joke with him that he has been in the papers more than I am. He loved hearing that.

I admired Pappas’ passion for controversial topics and local politics. He cared about pivotal issues more than most politicians. I once asked him why. He replied without hesitation, “Someone has to care!”

This is the common thread that weaves together most community watchdogs, although they likely don’t know each other personally. My job has allowed me the benefit of knowing them well enough to appreciate their zeal for keeping government officials on their toes. And on their heels.

“It is vital to point out that although I may frequently be the loud voice up front, none of these battles were fought without massive support from lots of other people,” Christopher "Pino" Pupillo told me.

For many years, the Valparaiso-based champion for the little guy has led or played a key role in several grassroots efforts, including a community vigil for health care reform, public support for the Nasty Women of Porter County movement, and a protest against a policy of former President Donald Trump.

“Most of my watchdog-ism has been largely education-related,” Pupillo said, joking that he may have invented a new word with “watchdog-ism.”

He has organized multiple public protests at school board meetings. He’s written scathing guest commentaries in newspapers. And he’s uncovered hidden details through Freedom of Information Act requests.

Pupillo prides himself on revealing political motives between government leaders and greedy business people. For more than a decade, he has rallied support for reforms of the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission, which has been criticized for politically slanted board appointments and sweetheart deals for private developers.

Pupillo’s focus beyond education-related issues includes anti-racism policies, affordable housing crusades, and human rights ordinances. He never backs down from a debate or an argument, in public or on social media.

Another Region watchdog is Ricardo “Streetwise” Moreno, who has contacted me dozens of times with intriguing story tips and anonymous sources. He’s an old school kind of guy, a combination of the animated Cheech Marin and the no-nonsense attitude of the late Mike Wallace from “60 Minutes.”

Moreno, of East Chicago, calls police “po-po,” and speaks in a street slang that is more entertaining than he realizes. I could listen to him read a phone book.

Robert Buggs, of Gary, is another watchdog-type citizen who doesn’t hesitate to bite at people in positions of power.

“Jerry, it’s Buggs, give me a call,” he told me recently through a text. “I’ve got stories that deserve to be on the front page. And I have ALL the supporting documents to substantiate my complaints or the results of my investigation.”

Buggs has been a familiar-faced candidate or office holder for countless public positions, library boards, and school boards through the years. He’s relentless as a shadow.

“My motto is, if justice is to be, it starts with me,” he once told me.

He spoke for most community watchdogs when he told me this memorable line.

“I refuse to quit. It’s not in my DNA.”