Mr. President. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. And you, my fellow Americans. Here is another speech for your consideration.

The “state of our union” is a subjective viewpoint, based less on facts and more on personal biases, partisan politics and firsthand experiences. If you heard or watched President Joe Biden’s speech Tuesday night, you may have cheered or jeered him, depending on those personal aspects.

I’m not here to attack or defend his speech, which totaled 7,216 words. I’m here to share highlights from someone else’s speech about our divided states of America, totaling 1,962 words.

It’s titled “What it means to be an American (as I’ve learned it so far)” and written by a 63-year-old Portage resident who is not a professional writer or politician. He doesn’t have a political agenda. He simply has his own viewpoint about the state of our union these days. He shared it with me. I’m sharing it with you.

“So, what does it mean to be an American? I’m still figuring it out,” he wrote.

This is my favorite line from his speech. I don’t trust anyone who has things figured out, whether it’s national politics, local issues or the eternal afterlife. I’m skeptical of anyone who has more answers than questions.

“I don’t like to tell people what to do,” he wrote.

My second favorite line.

“I’ve spent my whole life trying to become a better person. I still have a long way to go if I’m being honest with myself. But I’ll keep working at it and likely die trying. That’s OK with me.”

That’s OK with me, too.

Similar to the United States, a notion that became a nation, we’re all works in progress. Or we should be. At any age.

“The country today looks nothing like the country I grew up in.

“It’s better in some ways, like women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, but we’ve recently seen Nazis marching in the streets carrying flags with swastikas. I believe in free speech and I don’t like censorship, but I have to draw the line at hate groups. Sometimes it feels like the inmates have taken over the asylum.

“But I also feel a lot of hope. I have enough hope to last forever. I know so many amazing young people, and I also know what Americans are capable of when we need to pull together.”

Biden also touched on this aspect in his State of the Union speech: “The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never giving up. A story that is unique among all nations.”

This part of Biden’s speech was likely overlooked by his critics. Partisan politics is more about tribalism and less about unity. It’s about politicism masquerading as patriotism.

“At an early age, I thought Republicans were more patriotic than Democrats,” the Portage resident wrote. “I thought that the U.S. government would never lie about anything, John Wayne and all, and that America held the moral high ground over the rest of the world.

“I’ve since learned that’s not true. My parents were proud patriotic Americans and proud Republicans who lived exactly like they believed. They walked the walk. My mom would say, ‘Watch people’s feet, not their lips.’ Meaning, watch what they do, not what they say.

“I know 100% that my parents would have nothing to do with today’s Republican Party. My dad would see that today’s Republican Party represents everything he fought AGAINST in World War II — nationalism, racism, the denigration of the media and hatred.”

His late father was a U.S. Navy veteran and a cop. His late mother was a devout Christian who taught her children about the sins of hatred, racism and discrimination. The family once lived in the Aetna section of Gary, near my childhood home.

“I had three brothers in Vietnam at the same time. Two in the Navy and one in the Army. Three gold stars in our window. I remember watching the news at night. They would give the numbers of Americans killed and the numbers of Vietnamese killed. Like a sports score.”

I read his entire speech (which he calls a story) on the same night Biden gave his speech. I resonated more with his words than with our president’s. It had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with being an American.

“I think I’m still learning about what it means to be an American, and a human being for that matter,” he wrote.

“As I’ve learned so far, being an American means not being a racist, not caring who people pray to … leave people alone to live how they want, take care of the less fortunate … and stand up together with your fellow countrymen when the chips are down. You stand up for the truth and you don’t back down.”

I called him to ask why he wrote the words he did.

“It bothered me that this is the way our country is going,” he replied. “I couldn’t believe that people believed things like they were believing. And I wanted to share my feelings. I had no agenda. It just kind of poured out. It was one of the most cathartic experiences I’ve ever had.”

I asked if he’d like me to attach his name with his words. He thought about it, then politely declined. “Honestly, it makes me a little nervous putting myself out there.”

I understand. This, too, is the state of our union these days. If any readers have a similar "speech," you can share it with me for a future column.