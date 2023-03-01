Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“It's not necessarily that we are wasting time; it is that time is wasting us.”

Shirley Bustos, who’s in her 70s, shared this ageless gem of a line in response to my column on how many of us have wasted too much time in our lives.

I wrote: “I’ve wasted too much time on things that don’t matter, on people who didn’t deserve it, and on pursuits that never materialized. I get angry just thinking about it. I have no one to blame but myself, which only compounds my irritation.”

Bustos wrote via email: “You didn't mention the phrase, ‘existential crisis,’ but it's what many of us feel, even as we cling to the faith that gives us hope of eternal life.”

“They tell us to age gracefully. It would be easier to do if we don't often feel out of breath, racing against the clock. Even as I write this, am I wasting time? You are probably too overwhelmed to read this rambling letter, let alone answer it.”

Not only did I read and answer her letter, I’m publicly applauding it. Her message is timeless. Her brevity is refreshing. Her prose is beautiful. And not surprisingly.

“I completed my first novel, 47,000 words. Yet, there were year gaps between some of the chapters. That feels like wasted time. Or was it not prioritized properly?” she asked.

We’ve all felt this way about periods of our life. Other readers shared similar experiences of “lost days and lost years.”

“Your article resonated with me. Some pieces of my life are still lost, but I will only discover them if I keep on living,” Greg W. wrote. “It is one-in-the-same, whether it is the miracle of a second or a second chance or spending given time, I choose to spend it all.”

The related issue of ageism compelled other readers from several states to contact me in response to my “Say it ain’t so, Joe” column for Presidents Day. I pleaded with President Joe Biden to not seek reelection and spend his fleeting time on other pursuits.

“Go fishing. Spend time with your family. Do public appearances as a former U.S. president. Not many people in their 80s could pull this off. You can. And you should,” I wrote.

I was honestly surprised how many readers from Biden’s generation agreed with me.

“Mr. Davich, I am in complete agreement with your recent article,” Lucy A., of Virginia, wrote. “The perspective from my 82-year-old brain: It is not as agile, flexible, or resilient as my younger brain. I am intellectually healthy, have all my marbles (and know how to play them), but there is a distinct difference in the aging brain. Check with the ‘people in their 80s who are brilliant.’ they will tell you the same.”

One 75-year-old reader agreed so strongly that she mailed a handwritten letter to make sure I read her opinion. (I receive more handwritten letters than you may think. And I love them.)

“Couldn’t agree with you more. Time to move along Mr. President,” Marcia L. wrote. “A job leading this country needs to be in younger hands.”

As I wrote in a previous column, there’s something about aging that not only humbles your body but also plays with your mind. I was talking about daily activities, not serving as the most powerful person on the planet.

“I agree that President Biden shouldn't run. He is mentally unstable,” Sue H. wrote. “Actually, No one over 70 should. If I can't work in my Union after 70 they shouldn't either.”

“I could not have said it better. I hope our President takes your advice,” 78-year-old Roger Stoudt, of Lynchburg, Virginia, wrote. “It is time for the rest of us to step up, search for the truth, and elect decent people to represent us.”

“Wonderful letter to President Biden. We are with you on that. There should be an age limit anyway!” Joan P., of Moline, Iowa, wrote.

Dave Charles, who lives in a “far-right leaning area of the country” in Culpeper, Virginia, challenged me to address this million-dollar question: Who should be president?

“I believe most of the country wants a moderate president who has shown good character, has government experience, and the ability to hear both sides of any discussion,” he wrote.

“So much of the time writers are like baseball umpires – only one side agrees with them. You know how to reach both sides, will not be controversial, will give people reason to continue reading and also make them think,” he wrote.

Challenge accepted, Mr. Charles. Look for this column soon.

Larry L. noticed that I didn’t dwell on partisan politics with my request to our president. It was more about age than conservative versus liberal or Democrat versus Republican.

“I know you realize with this article published in Lake County, you are not going to win friends and neighbors but the truth sometimes stings a little,” he wrote.

Not everyone agreed with my perspective of truth, regardless where they live.

“Your article urging Biden not to run in 2024 is an insult to Joe Biden and to 70 and 80 year olds. It's pure ageism and ignorance,” Stanley K. wrote. “Biden has done more for this country than any president since FDR. He defeated the con man, insurrectionist, criminal, fascist, dictator wannabe Trump.”

“Mr. Davich, just be grateful that there was a Joe Biden to rescue this Democracy. And instead of urging him to step down, you should be praying that he runs again.”

At his age, is this how Biden should spend his time? Or would it be considered a waste of time by many Americans? We shall see soon. In the meantime, Shirley Bustos shared with me a haunting conclusion she has learned.

“Time is winning.”