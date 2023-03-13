Kaden Jakeb Alexander, a 28-year-old man, was born as Kaitlyn Sowers, an emotionally troubled girl. He knew he was in the wrong body.

After years of self-discovery, he found the correct term that transformed his life: transgender. That term has since confused people who either don’t understand it or don’t want to understand it. I’ve since learned about its complex nuances and controversial emergence in our society, thanks in part to Alexander, who I consider a friend.

When I first met Alexander nearly 10 years ago, he was struggling as a transgender male after going through adolescence as Kaitlyn, a confused “anarchist,” as he recalls. As a child, Alexander played with action figures, not dolls. He wore pants, not skirts. He hung out with boys yet was attracted to girls. As a teenager, he first came out as a lesbian before further exploring his sexual identity.

“It was very confusing,” he told me years ago. “It was very lonely.”

When Alexander looked at earlier photos of himself, as Kaitlyn, he felt a disassociation between his current self and his former self.

“The only thing that hasn’t really changed is my shoe size,” he once told me with a chuckle.

I’ve watched his transformation, year after year. And I’ve applauded it, column after column.

“His voice is deeper. His face is furrier. His features are becoming more masculine every month,” I wrote five years ago.

Today, you’d never know Alexander is a transgender male without knowing his admirable backstory. His complex gender transformation involved weekly testosterone shots, gender-study counseling and years of finding his place in life.

Everything on his body has changed dramatically. He underwent “top surgery” to remove his breasts after years of “binding” them with a tight, harness-like undergarment, which caused chronic pain to his rib cage. The testosterone treatments bulked him up. He began oozing masculinity with lots of facial hair, which he still has.

“In the queer community, trans women have more challenges than trans men,” Alexander said.

In 2018, he married his high school sweetheart, Teri, who’s been with him through every transition, every challenge, every victory. I hope to someday have them as guests on my “She Said, He Said” podcast to share their story with my viewers and listeners.

The couple, who have a young son, now live in Indianapolis, where Alexander works as a Marion County public defense attorney. There, he has a front row seat to watch Indiana legislators push their “Slate of Hate” bills, attacking the rights of LGBTQ Hoosiers, according to the ACLU of Indiana.

“We won’t sugarcoat it: this is an unprecedented, coordinated campaign targeting LGBTQ Hoosiers, especially trans youth, for unequal treatment under the law,” an ACLU press release states.

This includes pending legislation that would ban nearly all forms of life-saving, science-based medical care available to transgender youth; censor discussions about LGBTQ people in schools; and force teachers to “out” trans students without their consent, risking their safety, the ACLU states.

As my colleague Dan Carden wrote in a story last month, “Transgender children living in Indiana received a drubbing like few others Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.”

This drubbing didn’t escape Alexander.

“This is not about transgender or LGBTQ+ rights. This boils down to the government invading your private medical choices,” Alexander said. “People are failing to realize the full implications of what laws like this do to everyone.”

“Essentially, what the legislature is doing is saying that they know what is in someone’s best medical interest, even over the recommendations of medically trained physicians. Further, the government is saying that you cannot make a medical choice for yourself or your child even if the doctors think that is what is best,” he said.

“For now, they are aiming their attacks at children, but that is still taking away proper research and discussion between parents, children, and their doctors. There is a constitutional right to parent your child, although it is not absolute, medical decisions are left to the parents.”

“This complete invasion of the doctor-patient relationship is completely unnecessary and unfounded medically. The large consensus in the medical field is that medical intervention is paramount to helping these people. Even if you don’t personally agree with it, no one should be forced or denied the ability to make medical decisions.”

“These medical decisions do not affect the general public,” Alexander said. “These are choices between parent, child, and doctors. Statistics show that these procedures are medically necessary. Take a look at the rates of suicide among LGBTQ+ and specifically trans youth.”

According to the Trevor Project, which provides advocacy, education, and crisis support for LGBTQ young people, this population of youth is not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. They’re placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among young people ages 10 to 24, with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth at significantly increased risk, more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers.

“Focusing on LGBT+ people, especially youth, is a political tactic to gain favor,” Alexander said. “We need to understand that LGBT+ people are not pawns to be used for political gain to distract from other issues facing the government. The legislature should not be permitted to deny years of research and medical advice because they do not agree with the concepts.”

“Things as little as pausing puberty can greatly increase the quality of life for trans youth. Puberty blockers do not have long-term consequences as compared to a full transition. You can always stop puberty blockers and then your body will continue through puberty as it otherwise would have,” he said.

“However, you know what isn’t reversible? Suicide and trauma inflicted upon LGBT+ people by society,” Alexander said. “Research indicates that the best way to lower and ultimately prevent suicide is through societal acceptance and medical treatment when deemed necessary.”

“We as a society should keep the privacy between patients and their physicians,” he said. “The root of this issue isn’t about LGBT+ people. It’s about my right to go to my doctor, receive confidential medical advice, and pick what option is best for me. The government should not take that away from me or any parent.”