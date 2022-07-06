JERRY DAVICH: Trump won. Not how you may believe. But he certainly won.

Trump won.

It’s not how many of you may believe. But he most certainly won.

I was reminded of this indisputable victory while bicycling past a star-spangled “TRUMP WON” flag in downtown Valparaiso. I’ve biked or ran past it dozens of times. It amuses me every time. Most flags — including the American flag — wave in the wind at passersby. Trump flags scream, even on windless days.

They are the perfect representation of our blowhard former president. But here’s the thing about Donald Trump. Despite his campaign promises and propaganda, he doesn’t care about our country as much as his supporters care about it. He never has.

Trump cares only about power, in any form. He doesn’t care about the vast majority of Americans, just the ones who can help him cling to power. If you think differently, you’ve been duped, plain and simple.

Like I said, Trump won.

He is a megalomaniac who tells lies like comedians tell jokes. It’s the currency of his billionaire bully’s existence. Trump is a textbook narcissist who brokers in self-delusion and public deception. It’s a house of mirrors with his reflection at every turn. He loves himself much more than he loves the United States.

This is not opinion. This is fact. If you don’t think so, you’re the sucker at the proverbial poker table holding a pair of deuces and thinking it’s a royal flush.

With that said and my cards on the table, let me also anger Trump critics and haters. The Donald is also brilliant. Desperately brilliant. Diabolically brilliant. But brilliant. It doesn’t matter if you like him or not, or if you love or respect him.

Trump has convinced tens of millions of Americans that he — and only he — is their political and cultural messiah, elected into power to return our nation to the promised land of the past under the guise of the future.

It’s an easy sell to a significant population of angry, fearful or polarized Americans, and for a multitude of reasons. Here are just a few.

Do you believe our country is abandoning God? Trump is your savior.

Do you think the woke movement has gone too far? Trump is the snooze button on our nation’s alarm clock.

Do you care about money more than morality? Trump is the poster child.

Do you want our nation to again ride roughshod over those foreign countries that threaten the American way? Trump is Rooster Cogburn, riding horseback while slinging two rifles and a mouthful of true grit.

Do you fear that minorities are overtaking America, eventually turning it into a minority-majority nation of people who don’t look like you? (It’s a statistical inevitability.) Fear not. Trump has a bottomless bucket of whitewashed rhetoric.

It doesn’t matter that the former boss of “The Apprentice” was fired by U.S. voters in 2020. It doesn’t matter that his baseless claims of voter fraud were proven to be lies by court after court, judge after judge, even by his own courts and judges. And it obviously doesn’t matter that Trump used his presidential pulpit to further incite a riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

All that matters is that he embodies his base of voters, for many reasons. For starters, they can’t find anyone even remotely like Trump to replace him in their lives. And in their dreams.

Politics is the new truth in America the Ballistic. Opinions are facts. Beliefs are evidence. Rhetoric is science. Fake news is anything we don’t want to believe.

Trump continues to appear brilliant despite the exhaustive efforts of the House Select Committee and its public hearings investigating the Jan. 6 attack on democracy.

Heck, only half of American citizens have watched or listened to the highly publicized hearings, according to multiple polls. And roughly the same percentage believes Trump should be charged with a crime for his role that day. This alone is a victory for Trump, who is being portrayed by Democrats as a frantic wizard behind the curtain of desperation as that shameful day unfolded.

The investigation is leaving no brick unturned in an attempt to show that Trump has no brains for true leadership, no courage for accepting defeat and no heart for anyone but himself. He’s lived in the Emerald City of elite privilege his entire life. He’s enjoyed a life that’s in the top 1% of the top 1% of humanity since our existence. Who else would you expect him to be?

This ongoing investigation is creating a historical record for public display, but its true purpose is to keep Trump from returning to the White House. Problem is, only the U.S. Justice Department can deliver criminal charges. Will it? I say no.

Republicans fear Trump’s wrath and idolize his power. They’ll pretend to believe his lies as long as it keeps them in the political game. They also don’t think Trump will ever be charged criminally with anything, and why should they? So far, Trump has been pretty much bulletproof.

At this very moment, he is calculating when to launch his new campaign for the 2024 presidential election. This scares the bejeebers out of Democrats. And it should. The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind, I say. Just look up at those screaming flags.

Trump won.