JERRY DAVICH: U.S. Steel retiree recalls his first day on the job: 'Go upstairs with the other skinny (N-words)'

Dennis Whittington clearly remembers his first day on the job at U.S. Steel in 1977. When he entered the superintendent’s office, a man behind the desk didn’t look up once at him, he said.

“Excuse me, sir,” he told the supervisor, who was white. “My name is Dennis Whittington. I was told to report to you.”

“He told me to go upstairs with the other skinny (N-words),” he recalled. “I was shocked. But I had to keep my composure. I didn’t have even 15 minutes of seniority there.”

Whittington was a young married man with children. He had a home mortgage, a car loan, and monthly bills to pay. He needed a steady paycheck.

“I needed a job like yesterday, so I went upstairs like I was supposed to. I had to stick it out,” he said. “There were some challenging moments in those early days. And those early years.”

Back then, conditions inside the mill were still systemically segregated for Black and white workers, he said.

“Blacks ate lunch here. Whites ate there. Blacks showered here, whites showered there,” Whittington said, waving his hands toward black and white ghosts from the past. “This was the norm. It’s just the way it was.” (Watch a video of Whittington sharing in his own words at nwi.com.)

Whittington applied to become an electrician like his father, Mathew Whittington, who worked for nearly 40 years at the same steel mill. Instead, a mechanical job opened up. He took it, hoping he could someday switch departments. It never happened.

“For the next 46 years, I was stuck with that craft as a mechanical technician,” Whittington said.

He repeatedly told himself he’d quit his mill job after punching a clock for 30 years. He counted down the years.

“I would be gone, I told myself,” he recalled.

But he eventually worked several union jobs, giving him a chance to serve other workers. He began as a union safety team representative and an assistant griever. He then started his most rewarding position at the mill as a civil rights chairman, investigating claims of discrimination, harassment, intimidation, and similar issues.

“That’s when I began enjoying what I was doing, helping a lot of people who couldn’t fight for themselves,” Whittington said. “I got a joy out of that for the last 15 to 18 years of my career. My job changed from doing my craft to serving others. That’s what I wanted.”

When he first began working at U.S. Steel, there was no civil rights office to turn to for help when he was called the N-word or experienced blatant discrimination. “There was no such thing,” he said. “I was pretty much on my own.”

Race relations gradually improved at the Gary Works plant, just as it has in our country. However, it’s a slow and painful process. Whittington's efforts echoed a 19th century quote popularized by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in a 1968 sermon: “We shall overcome because the arc of a moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

At 67, Whittington has witnessed more of this visionary arc than Rev. King, who was assassinated at 39. Whittington also has witnessed the civil rights movement bend toward discouragement at times, despite countless battles for social justice and equality.

“The world can be wicked, just as it always has, biblically speaking,” he told me inside Western Christian Community Church in Gary. “Some things in life will just always be. It’s like being a police officer. We’re never going to do away with crime.”

Whittington, who lives in Winfield, continues to serve the public as an auxiliary officer for the Gary Police Department. He views this part-time job as a continuance of his service to others. He serves in other organizations, including the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Last month, its members hosted an annual "Khristmas Holiday Party" at Marquette Park Pavilion. During the festivities, Whittington was surprised by his family with a plaque acknowledging his 45 years at U.S. Steel.

"I was completely caught off guard,” he said.

Born and raised in Gary, he moved to the west side as a young boy with his family. In the 1960s, as his friends attended schools near their homes in the Tolleston section of Gary, Whittington and his little brother were bused to schools in other parts of the sprawling city.

“We were the experimental children, I guess,” he said.

Whittington ended up attending Lew Wallace High School in the predominantly white Glen Park section. He was a conspicuous minority compared to other students. And he felt it. He remembers people throwing rocks at his bus during his brief high school sports career. It profoundly changed the trajectory of his work career.

“I’ve been dealing with discrimination since I was a very young age,” he recalled. “In a way, it prepared me for my job at the mill. Since I served as civil rights chairman, U.S. Steel has really tried to do a good job enforcing issues of racism and discrimination. It’s not as prevalent as it once was there, or in our country. But it still exists.”

Today, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we are encouraged to celebrate the life and achievements of a civil rights pastor who influenced generations of Americans. This includes Whittington, the son of a pastor who, in his own small and humble way, has helped bend that long moral arc toward justice.