U.S. Steel workers and retirees share conflicting perspectives regarding allegations of past racism and discrimination at the Gary Works plant.

“I have to take issue with some of the statements in the article,” John G. wrote to me in a letter regarding my Jan. 16 column.

It shared the experiences of Dennis Whittington, a U.S. Steel retiree who recalled racist behavior and discriminatory incidents at that steel mill during his time there — especially early in his career in the late 1970s when he heard the N-word from a white supervisor on his first day at work.

“This was the norm. It’s just the way it was,” he told me.

Several former U.S. Steel workers contacted me to disagree.

“The article has a big slant against U.S. Steel as a corporation still fostering segregation, even in the late 1970's,” John G., of Chesterton, wrote. “I don't buy that at all, as I have plenty of experience in U.S. Steel as a line foreman and middle manager for 34 years, plus five more years of consulting.”

“I would hope you will find a way to present the other side of the story someday,” he added.

Today is that day.

“What Dennis Whittington experienced at U.S. Steel can’t be a representation of the whole steel industry,” Walt O., another reader, wrote via email. “I started in 1974 at Inland Steel, one of 25,000 employees. In the department I hired in, the assistant superintendent, a mechanical foreman, and a labor foreman were Black.”

“Everyone ate in the same lunchrooms together, showered in the same locker rooms together,” he wrote. “Sure, it wasn't a perfect place, but the world isn't perfect. I was told by a manager, ‘I will hire, fire and promote diversity over you.’ Prejudice never keeps a good man down.”

Racial prejudice didn’t keep Whittington down. But it created race-related problems that his white coworkers didn’t have to deal with. Nor did many of them notice. This is a common blind spot about racism and discrimination, even in its subtlest form. What one person is forced to experience, another person may never realize is even taking place.

All of us have racial, cultural or lifestyle blind spots that cause us to miss things that others must endure. This still holds true these days. For example, people in the LGBTQ community and the Asian American community, as well as any other marginalized group that lives in America the Bigoted, experience oppression.

“Considering that the (U.S. Steel) plant is in the heart of Gary, Indiana, I was shocked at how 'white' it was. I met very few blacks,” another former worker wrote to me. “I worked there a couple of years ago as a contractor doing inspection work. That put me in many places around the plant.”

“There was definitely a culture that supported (former President Donald) Trump and Republicans and all the hate that came with that,” he wrote. “I actually quit because of the people in my own company who practically worshiped Fox News.”

Regarding cultural blind spots, a few readers noticed in one of the photos from my column on Whittington that he and his adult sons all displayed the same hand gesture.

“I am not trying to be controversial but it appears they are displaying that upside down ‘OK’ symbol, a white power secret sign,” Martha M. wrote to me. “I am confused as to why these three would be using it, and why this picture would be used with the article. It seems to be a disconnect.”

Their hand gesture represented the Gary Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, the first incorporated Black fraternity in the nation, granted a charter by the Indiana secretary of state in 1911.

“I had no idea,” another reader told me after I explained it.

Kappa Alpha Psi is an all-Black college fraternity founded in 1911 at Indiana University in Bloomington amid “an environment saturated in racism,” according to its website.

“The state of Indiana became a stronghold for the Ku Klux Klan. Bloomington was largely populated by settlers from below the Mason-Dixon Line and therefore found many sympathizers of the Southern cause,” the site states. “Consequently, the few Blacks who took up residence in Bloomington in those early years were socially ostracized and encountered extreme acts of prejudice and discrimination.”

The IU campus at that time did not encourage the assimilation of Black people, who comprised only 1% of the student body.

“Most of them were working their way through school,” the site states. “The number of places where they might assemble was limited. Realizing they had no part in the social life of the university and drawn together by common interests, they decided that a Greek-letter fraternity would do much to fill the missing link in their college existence.”

The fraternity’s initial name, Kappa Alpha Nu, encountered a racially-motivated metamorphosis when one of its members was running the hurdles one day at IU. Another member overheard a white student call the frat “Kappa Alpha N--.”

“You should share this little fact with your readers for Black History Month,” a reader told me.

And so I am.

Fast forward from IU in the early 20th century to U.S. Steel in the early 21st century, and that letter I received from a former employee.

“If any supervisor in any of the scores of departments I worked in had ever used the ‘N’ word to an employee, he would have been fired,” he wrote. “Where Dennis Whittington experienced what he says I have no idea, but I hate to see USS dragged through the mud.”

I heard this from a few readers. And I understand. Nonetheless, let’s keep in mind that this broader topic has been dragged through the mud for more than a century, and yet here we are still learning about our different perspectives.