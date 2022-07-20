JERRY DAVICH: Valparaiso woman with MS runs 143 miles over five days: 'I feel… grateful'

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stephanie Crook could barely walk, let alone run, to the finish line.

After getting a glimpse of the bright orange archway, adrenaline helped her momentarily forget the sharp pain in her feet for the past two days. Her limp turned into a stride.

“I feel… grateful,” Crook said, her voice cracking with emotion.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of fans, friends, and loved ones waited for her at Central Park Plaza in downtown Valparaiso. They cheered. They applauded. They brought flowery bouquets of encouragement.

“You got this, Stephanie!” one woman shouted.

“Almost there!” a man yelled out.

Five days earlier, Crook began her emotional and physical odyssey near Milwaukee as part of a 143-mile run to Valparaiso, where she lives. With a little help from her running friends, she took part in segment 14 of the cross-country “MS Run the US” relay fundraiser from Santa Monica, California, to New York City, covering 3,000 miles.

“We’re bringing awareness to multiple sclerosis, a debilitating autoimmune disease which I have, as well as raising funds to aid people with MS in need of wheelchairs, ramps, and the like,” Crook told me before she left Milwaukee.

Her first day went great, totaling 30 miles mostly along the picturesque lakefront.

“It energized me,” Crook said.

The next day was hot and muggy. She struggled due to her MS symptoms. One of her road crew friends helped cover a few miles in her name as she cooled down. They finished that day with 29 miles. Keep in mind that a marathon race is 26.2 miles. She just ran two in two days.

The third day of the journey came with steady rain, helping Crook to stay cool. She ran another marathon plus a few extra miles.

“Day four is when things started getting ugly,” Crook said.

Her feet were severely bruised and blistered. She ran mostly on determination and pain medication. Again, her running partners picked up any miles she couldn’t complete.

“I can’t do this without them,” Crook said.

One of those runners is David Ralston, a former U.S. Marine who’s in his 70s. He continues to live the Marine Corps motto, “Semper Fidelis,” Latin for, “Always Faithful.” Just as he saved fellow soldiers’ lives amid enemy gunfire in Vietnam, earning him two Silver Star medals for valor, Ralston still leaves no one behind, no matter the circumstances.

During Crook’s 143-mile run, Ralston earned another accolade, a championship belt for running the most miles, 39, in a 48-hour period.

“He’s inspiring,” said Crook, who is now inspiring others.

Seven years ago, at 36, Crook was in the best physical condition of her life, competing in marathons. After completing a 70-mile triathlon, she began feeling numbness in her legs, then torso, arms, and face, for an increasingly longer duration. Her balance became unsteady. She struggled to walk, let alone run, bike, or swim.

“When a neurologist saw the 50-plus lesions in my spinal cord and brain, he made sure I understood that my days of running and cycling were over,” she recalled. “I felt devastated and lost, falling into a deep depression.”

She began treatments for her MS symptoms, learning to run again while searching for current examples of active endurance athletes who also had MS. The next year she ran a 5K race, followed by a triathlon. She is now an “MS Warrior,” sharing her skills and talents to support and inspire others struggling with multiple sclerosis.

Crook was invited to run the 143-mile segment of the cross-country fundraiser, raising more than $10,000 to help others in more dire situations. (For more information or to make a donation, visit FightingMS.org.) This was her ultimate motivation Sunday as she faced the final half mile of her journey from Milwaukee.

A day earlier, she could barely stand on her swollen, bruised, and blistered feet. She had just run the equivalent of nearly five marathon races in five days. Accompanied by Ralston and fellow road crew members, Crook felt determined to finish strong.

“I’m going to finish this,” she told me with a fist pump.

One of her team members rattled a bell as she walked down Lincolnway toward the finish line. Strangers on the sidewalk shouted out words of encouragement. Crook applauded anyone who applauded her.

“I feel… blessed,” she said, covering her face with her hands.

She looked at the orange archway in the park, shared a sweet smile, and started running toward it. Her final steps weren’t pretty. They were beautiful. She posed for photos, thanked her road crew, and began to cry.

“Oh my, thank you,” she told everyone.

Then she looked to the sky. “Thank you, Jesus… thank you, Lord.”