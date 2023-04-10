Thirteen percent.

This was the pathetic percentage of voter turnout in Lake County last year for the midterm elections. Of the 364,925 registered voters in the Region’s most populous and powerful county, only 46,293 cast ballots last May.

“Pretty dismal,” said Donna Catalano, community development director at the Legacy Foundation.

Voter turnout for municipal elections this year is predicted to be lower than even that paltry figure.

“We are working hard to try and change that,” Catalano said.

Legacy Foundation’s civic engagement program, Rise NWI, is a largely unknown source for nonpartisan education related to local government and opportunities to become civically engaged within our community. Through training and resources, the program empowers residents to act on their civic-mindedness in the voting booth. Our next opportunity is the May 2 primary.

Today’s column is a crash-course reminder about the voting process. Obviously the Region could use one.

“Our 411Vote website has all the information that voters and candidates need,” said Barbara Schilling, president of the League of Women Voters of the Calumet Area.

Rise NWI offers Vote 411, a nonpartisan program with an award-winning website launched in 2006 by the League of Women Voters’ education fund.

“It’s very user-friendly,” said Schilling, co-president of the League of Women Voters’ state board.

The site offers a variety of resources: absentee-ballot information, ballot-measure information, early voting options, election dates, factual data on candidates in various federal, state and local races.

You can also find general information on such topics as how to watch debates with a critical eye, ID requirements, polling place locations, voter qualifications and voting machines.

“Municipal elections decide what’s going on in the backyard of our region,” Catalano said.

An important component of Vote411 is the polling place locator, which enables users to type in their address and retrieve poll location for their voting precinct.

“The League has found that this is among the most sought-after information in the immediate days leading up to, and on, Election Day,” Schilling said.

“Just punch in your address and everything comes up,” Catalano said.

Older voters are more likely to use the information on the site, and younger voters are more likely to access it. The organization’s challenge is to bridge the gap between these two demographics of voters while educating and informing both.

“It’s a domino effect from the voting booth to the rest of your community and Northwest Indiana,” Catalano said.

Voters tend to have stronger social connections, leading to greater quality of life and longevity. Census surveys suggest that regular voters are, compared with voters who participate less frequently, more strongly connected with their neighbors and family members. They also are more likely to discuss political issues with family, according to the organization’s literature.

“We also encourage candidates to complete the profile on the website,” Schilling said.

“Last year we hosted a school board candidate information session, teaching candidates how to run for school board,” Catalano said.

The candidate surveys provide insight to voters on which positions are up for election in their community, along with the candidates they will be seeing on their ballot.

“It’s free publicity,” Schilling said.

Both women hosted a booth at last week’s Gary mayoral debate at a church in the city. On April 24, they will have a presence at the Lake Station mayoral debate. (For more information on Rise NWI, contact Catalano at dcatalano@legacyfdn.org or 219-736-1880.)

As a refresher for new or uninformed voters, Indiana has an open primary system. This means any registered voter can cast a ballot in the Democratic or Republican primary regardless of previous voting history. In Indiana, your voter registration is not connected to a specific party, meaning you never have to formally affiliate yourself with one.

Primary elections determine which candidate will represent each political party in November's general election. By participating in the primary, you help decide which candidates should be nominated by each political party to run in the general election.

This may seem like simple math to longtime voters, but you’d be surprised how many readers contact me with these basic questions as an election day approaches.

“We empower local residents to be strong advocates for improved quality of life in NWI,” the Rise NWI site states.

On May 2 we can surely do better than 13% to also improve the quality of civic life in Northwest Indiana.