We live in abundance.

I wasn’t shopping for this free realization. It hit me while walking up and down aisle after aisle at a packed Costco.

We live in abundance with so many things we take for granted every day — food, products, items, consumer goods. You name it, we’ve got access to it. Everywhere we go there is more stuff to buy. Towering shelves. Endless aisles. Countless stores.

From dumpy gas stations to fancy grocery stores to crowded wholesale warehouses, new purchasing opportunities welcome us at every turn. Even if we can’t afford it, we buy it anyway. Too much of it most of the time.

We stuff our mouths. We fill our homes. We stockpile our basements. We stash away stuff in our garages that we can’t fit into our houses. We have stuff oozing from our lives. Look around your home and I’ll bet you can find stuff you don’t need, or rarely use, or forgot about years ago.

We live in abundance of stuff, however you define it.

Stuff comforts us. Stuff entices us. Stuff bankrupts us. Yet we keep wasting our money on it. And then we discard it as if it’s someone else’s refuse. I’ve been doing this for decades and I have likely filled up more than my share of a landfill.

Last weekend, my wife and I received a $5 coupon for the new Aldi in Valparaiso. Heck, a $5 coupon at an Aldi is like winning the lottery, right? It was just enough enticement to visit the shiny new store that looks like any other Aldi in the country. Same items. Same placement. Same store setup.

Yet there we were with a quarter in one hand and a weekly flier in the other, navigating our shopping cart around too many other customers. The store’s aisles were stocked high with items practically begging us to buy them. It didn’t take much coaxing.

Unlike most guys, I’m guessing, I can make a major purchase in 10 minutes, but I can agonize for hours over a new brand of toothpaste.

Aldi offers the essentials. Fruit. Produce. Meats. Canned goods. Dairy items. Bread products. Packaged sweets. Cleaning supplies. And most of it with generic names that look suspiciously like brand names. If I were unable to read, I’d never know the difference. The identical packaging is brilliant marketing.

Somehow a useless Spin Sweeper cleaning tool seduced my wife into buying it for the low cost of $12. I watched her eagerly use it as soon as we got home. It impressively makes noise as it not-so-impressively rearranges floor debris.

“How’s it working?” I asked her.

“Uhhhhhhh,” she replied.

The next day, she put it in the garage. I’m looking for our receipt to return it.

Regardless, as soon as I walked into that Aldi I had the same realization I had at Costco: We live in abundance yet we continually forget how much abundance. For instance, the next time you walk into any store, pause to notice the vast quantities of, well, everything.

I honestly don’t know how our food-producing system and farming industry keep up with the global demand for every conceivable product. Potatoes. Freezer pizzas. Canned corn. Tortillas. Various brands of fresh tomatoes. Choice after choice. Every day. Everywhere.

Regardless of our need, these items can typically be found at most stores in the Region. Yes, I understand that too many people live in food deserts where access to an abundance of grocery items is a rumor, not a given. I also understand that inflation has forced us to make hard choices of our preferred priorities.

However, today’s column isn’t about these financial hardships or socioeconomic inequalities. It’s simply about the blessings we have as Americans who are buried in stuff and buried in debt to keep buying more stuff. Retail therapy, some people call it. Stupidity, others call it. I’ve been guilty of both.

I have stuff put away in large bins in our basement filled with items I don’t remember buying. Silly stuff. Meaningless stuff. Costly stuff. I don’t need packing peanuts. My stuff is packed away with embarrassment. I can’t imagine how much I would have accumulated if I actually enjoyed shopping.

I’m not much of a shopper. I’m a hard-core purchaser. It’s the difference between taking your time to browse products, as my wife does, versus looking like a heat-seeking missile to complete a mission, as I do. (Watch or listen to our exchange about these spousal differences on our “She Said, He Said” podcast at NWI.com.)

Most of us have been groomed since childhood to be shoppers. Remember those adorable little “Customer in Training” carts that some supermarkets offered to children. Or those Hello Kitty debit cards, for example, which are merely credit cards with training wheels. Brilliant.

Americans spend more time in stores than in churches or gyms. This concept is explored in depth by author James Twitchell in "Lead Us Into Temptation: The Triumph of American Materialism.” He cites our "mall-condo" culture in which malls have helped to mold lifelong buying habits in millions of young and impressionable consumers.

Amazon has replaced many of those malls, but the concept brings in billions of dollars for the corporate retail industry. We’re still getting our stuff — in abundance — just in a different way, directly to our porches.

If you still don’t have enough stuff, I have a lightly used Spin Sweeper on sale for $10.