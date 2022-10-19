JERRY DAVICH: What happened to Gary, Indiana? Responses hinge on age, race, and your history with the Steel City.

The 82-year-old Portage woman didn’t hesitate to share her rusted memories when I asked about visiting her Steel City hometown.

“I’d rather have my memories,” she said with a sigh.

Tens of thousands of Gary natives likely feel the same about what was once described as the Miracle City. And why not? They enjoyed its heyday era, from the 1950s through the 1960s, featured on historic postcards which served as the social media of its day.

Americans back then were fascinated with Gary, the largest company town ever constructed in our country. It was billed as literally a city of hopes and a field of dreams, built on swampy marshland. It soon attracted the attention of several prominent architects of the day, including Frank Lloyd Wright, George Maher & Son, and George & Arthur Dean.

Today, the city is located at the intersection of the past and the present, built on old memories and new promises.

“For better or worse, Gary’s history is ever-present,” said Kevin McElmurry, an associate professor of sociology at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.

Unlike those old-timers who were raised in Gary during the zenith of its existence, McElmurry is a relative newcomer, a transplant who arrived 13 years ago. Nonetheless, he has become very familiar with how people talk about the city’s past and present.

“Often in the same sentence,” he told me.

I also repeatedly hear this collision of conflicted feelings, sometimes from my own mouth. I was born and raised in Gary. It’s a historical fact I’m proud of, and I never hesitate to reveal it when I’m asked.

McElmurry and his colleague, Donald Spears, invited me to speak to their Principles of Sociology students Wednesday about the city’s past and present, and also about my book, “Lost Gary, Indiana,” which explores both incarnations of my hometown.

“My students at IUN are reading your book. We are then going to complete a service learning project, including development of a community needs assessment and analysis. We will use this information, and more, to create a strategic plan for Gary,” said Spears, an adjunct sociology faculty member at IUN and chair of Human Services at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso.

Thousands of people have created a strategic plan for Gary, once upon a time billed as an “urban experiment.” Critics may say the experiment failed, imploding in its own laboratory, causing white flight, urban decay, and the loss of more than half of its population since 1970.

However, the experiment initially worked almost to perfection, producing countless rolls of steel worth billions of dollars and attracting a hodgepodge of new residents from across the nation. Everyone wanted a piece of Gary, conceived in a prestigious U.S. Steel boardroom at the turn of the 20th century. Since then, countless residents have aborted their strategic plans for the city.

“Gary, whatever else, is a paradox,” Arthur Shumway, a newspaper reporter, wrote in a sharply tongued essay. “It is busy. It is dull. It is modern. It is backward. It is clean. It is filthy. It is rich. It is poor. It has beautiful homes; it has sordid hovels. It has a past, but it has no traditions.”

He wrote this in 1929.

Nearly a century later, we’re all too familiar with the somber realities of what was once ballyhooed as the Magic City. Along the way, new rabbits are still trying to be pulled from a withered hat. A decade ago, a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago concluded that only Detroit comes close to matching Gary’s grand scale of urban decline.

At my public presentations and book signings, I typically ask the same question to guests regardless if they’re from our Region or not: What happened to Gary, Indiana?

Their responses usually hinge on their age, their race, and their history with the city. I’ll be asking the same question to the IUN students.

It’s the same question I asked to the 1960 graduating class of Gary Emerson High School, which celebrated its 60-year reunion later than planned due to the pandemic.

They asked if I would speak at their reunion at Innsbrook Country Club in Merrillville, where Gary’s past outnumbered its present. In the blink of six decades, those grads went from high school seniors to senior citizens. They view Gary as something entirely different than today’s high school students, who are currently making their own memories in their hometown.

In the middle of these two generations are residents such as Joslyn Kelly, owner of J’s Breakfast Club in Gary. The 1992 Lew Wallace High School graduate also has a strategic plan for the city where she was born and raised.

“This is Gary” is an outreach project to educate, collaborate, and motivate. Her vision is to be the change that many Gary residents and natives talk about, but few take the steps to do.

“This is Gary… is me. This is Gary… is you. We’re all Gary,” Kelly told me inside her popular restaurant on Broadway.

The IUN students who I will be talking with Wednesday are now part of Gary as well, hopefully learning from its glorified past and beleaguered present to forge its future.