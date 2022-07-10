JERRY DAVICH: What public space has become a special place in your life?

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ed Stojancevich could feel the engagement ring burning a hole in his pocket.

His plan was simple yet dramatic as he walked with his then-girlfriend around Washington, D.C.: surprise her by proposing in front of the White House. One minor problem: He didn’t expect the site to look like a military zone that day — Sept. 15, 2012.

“Not the most romantic place,” he recalled. “I totally saw it differently in my head.”

He became even more nervous. He began sweating heavily. He was worried he would lose the ring or lose his mind.

“I wanted it to be perfect,” said Stojancevich, who lives in St. John.

The couple kept walking. He looked around desperately for a plan B.

They wandered onto the World War II Memorial. He thought it looked absolutely stunning, especially with the towering Washington Monument in the background.

“This is the spot,” he told himself.

He began casually taking photos to frame the perfect spot to pop the question. He used an iPad, not the most convenient device to take the most important photo of his life. He asked a female police officer if she would take the couple’s photo. She wasn’t happy about it. Another tourist asking for another photo.

“I’m about to propose to my girlfriend, so please take as many pictures as possible,” Stojancevich told the officer.

The officer immediately lightened up. In fact, she became nervous too, even trembling.

Stojancevich told his girlfriend to smile for the touristy photo. She did but looked toward the officer and whispered to Stojancevich, “Why is she shaking so much? She is going to drop that damn iPad.”

That’s when Stojancevich dropped to one knee. His future wife, Denise, gasped. She covered her mouth. He pulled out the ring. The water fountain behind them gushed.

“Yes!” Denise replied.

The couple embraced and looked around. Strangers erupted into applause. The officer had tears in her eyes.

“It truly was an amazing moment,” Stojancevich said.

This was the precise moment when a public "space" became a personal "place" for the couple. A space becomes a place — for all of us — when it’s filled with memories that didn’t exist beforehand.

Maybe it’s a park or restaurant or music venue or simply a patch of land that means nothing to anyone else. When I asked my social media readers for their most cherished place that was once merely a space, I received dozens of responses. I welcome yours as well.

Joey and Rose Lax-Salinas transformed “The Open Space,” a flat, grassy area of a public park in Traverse City, Michigan, into their special place.

“When we started vacationing up there in 2012, we would take our dog Molly and walk her through the open space and along the shore,” Joey said. “Then, we started taking our son, Parker, first in a stroller and now on his bike. We now always find ourselves there at least once or twice when we're in that town.”

Some of us have places attached to more poignant feelings and circumstances.

“There's a park off of U.S. 20 on Mineral Springs Road in Porter. Some call it Chellberg Farm. Some call it Bailly Homestead. I call it Amy's Park,” Patty Jansen-Johnson replied.

When her daughter, Amy, died in June 2020, her friends hosted a celebration of life remembrance at that park.

“It was absolutely beautiful. Such a perfect setting,” she said. “So now when I go there to walk, I call it Amy's Park.”

Evie Jean Steege echoed the feelings of many parents who live in Porter County.

“My special place is the old Porter Hospital where both my daughters came into the world,” she said. “It has since been razed and relocated.”

I feel the same way every time I bicycle or run past that now empty site, just off Lincolnway in Valparaiso. I think of the thousands of people who were born there, who died there, or who were healed there. Yet now, it's just another grassy lot haunted with warm memories or sad recollections.

My most recent space-to-place location is the Aquatorium in the Miller section of Gary, once just an old building in my hometown. As a kid I played in or around the former Gary Bathhouse in Marquette Park, which first opened in 1922.

I no longer drive past it with a shrug. Ever since May 21 of this year, that historic structure has housed magical memories for me. It’s where I married my wife, Karen, who immediately fell in love with it on an early date of ours. I wished I had proposed to her there, but I didn’t have the romantic forethought of Ed Stojancevich.

He and his wife, Denise, got married on Nov. 16, 2013, but not before returning to their special place in Washington D.C. with their daughters, Ariana and Cameron. And the couple plans to return there again this year.

The memory of what once took place there continues to burn a hole in the pocket of their marriage.