JERRY DAVICH: What rituals provide you a sense of predictability in an unpredictable world?

Jamey Baltzersen didn’t hesitate to answer the same question I’ve asked hundreds of other people through the years: Why are you here right now?

At the weekly luncheon of the Rotary Club of Crown Point, I asked its members, “You could be anywhere else at this point in time, but you’re here. Why is that?”

Baltzersen blurted out, “Because it’s Wednesday at 12:30.”

His response prompted a laugh from other Rotary members.

I ask this question to people from a philosophical viewpoint, not a logistical one. All of us could be at any intersection of time and space, anywhere on the planet, theoretically. We choose to be where we end up being every day, or every week for Rotarians.

“This is what we do every week,” Baltzersen told me.

Last week, one of its members, Andrew Kyres, invited me to speak to the group about whatever I had on my mind. As usual, I had a lot on my mind, including the weekly routine of their meetings, practices, and traditions. They gather every Wednesday for lunch at Youche Country Club in Crown Point. It’s their Rotarian ritual.

Together, they perform customary practices along with other Rotary International clubs. They ring a bell to begin their meeting. They recite certain words. They bring “happy dollars” to share positive news. They conduct a raffle ticket drawing. They share a meal with each other. They help strangers. They welcome guests. They ring a bell to end their meeting.

Rituals give us a sense of predictability in an unpredictable world; a certainty that can be invaluable to us without fully realizing it.

The word “ritual” is defined in multiple ways, including a system of rites with no obvious or tangible purpose, and a formal ceremony consisting of a series of repeated actions performed to a prescribed order. Church services illustrate the power of ancient rituals, and their importance in our modern lives.

Other rituals can be as simple as making our bed every morning, or working in an office with the same colleagues, or shopping at the same store for the same products again and again. We may not identify these casual actions as rituals, yet we repeat them hundreds or thousands of times in our lives. We need them in a reassuring way.

Some rituals are superstitious by nature, yet comforting by sheer repetition. For example, I know a health care professional who wears the same color medical scrubs for the same days of the week, and who eats the same kind of sandwich for lunch every workday. For some people, there’s a blurry line between casual quirkiness and serious ritualism.

I’ve always been fascinated by rituals though I don’t gravitate toward the more conventional ones. I don’t attend church. I don’t join organizations. I don’t play so-called reindeer games with other people as often as I should. I realize this shortcoming of mine every time I visit organized gatherings such as a Rotary club meeting, or a church service, or a Masonic Freemasons fraternity, which I did a few years ago.

The group’s enigmatic history dates back to the Middle Ages with mysterious rituals, language, symbols, and handshakes. Even in the 21st century, it still conjures images of a secret society from centuries ago. The Masonic brothers of Glen Park Lodge No. 732 shared with me this simple message: “Freemasonry is not a secret society.”

“It is a fraternity of men who take good men and make them better,” said Izzy De Jesus, of Valparaiso, the lodge’s Worshipful Master at the time. “It is a philanthropy group always looking for opportunities to make a difference in their communities, their countries, and the world.”

This sounds like the mission of many civic-minded organizations based on ancient traditions and deeply rooted rituals. It’s impressive that these kinds of groups remain in existence and continue to serve our primal need for tribalism and connectedness.

When the pandemic put social restrictions on many of our rituals, I became intrigued with one of humanity’s most ancient rituals — grieving — steeped in historic rites, pagan rituals or religious sacraments. We share specific gestures. We utter certain words. We reveal vulnerable feelings.

It doesn’t matter how much money we earn, our racial background, or our political leanings. Death is death. Grieving is grieving. Ritual is ritual. It’s all part of the layered tapestry of our existence. If you don’t think rituals play a key role in your life, you’re not looking hard enough.

Rituals ring a bell in our collective DNA that has been reverberating in our cultures for eons. I noticed this in action once again at that Rotary meeting. Its members could have been anywhere else, spending their time on anything else. Yet they chose to be with each other.

The older I get, the more I’m fascinated by how people spend their time. We don’t realize how precious our time is until it slips through our grasp like wind through a net.

At the end of that Rotary meeting, as members exited the room, I realized they were practicing one of the oldest rituals in the history of our species — sacrifice.