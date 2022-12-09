JERRY DAVICH: What’s the biggest lie of 2022? Or is it the same lies we tell ourselves?

What’s the biggest lie of 2022?

Is it this claim that was shared by millions of Facebook users: “Schools are putting litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate kids who identify as furries”?

Is it this declaration made by President Joe Biden: “On my watch, for the first time in 10 years, seniors are getting an increase in their Social Security checks”?

Is it this rant by former President Donald Trump: “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much of them classified. How many of them pertained to nuclear? Word is, lots!”?

Or was it a lie you repeatedly told yourself this past year? For instance, “I’m going to start dieting tomorrow.” Or “It’s all my spouse’s fault that our relationship is filled with resentment.” Or “Politics is a civic-minded distraction, not a poisonous addiction.”

The most dangerous lies are often the ones we tell ourselves. Some people bury their previous lies with new ones in an effort to cover their tracks. All of us know someone like this. Possibly someone in the mirror.

My way of dealing with these self-righteous crusaders is to let them prattle on long enough to eventually strangle what little respect they’re allowed by social politeness. Eventually they end up twisting in the wind as the noose of factual evidence tightens around their credibility.

Shared lies under the guise of “truth” are the worst lies. These lies are so pervasive in our society that we tend to forget they’re lies.

Every year since 2009, Politifact has awarded its “Lie of the Year” to the most significant falsehood or exaggeration that worked to undermine an accurate narrative. In 2021, it was the repeated lie downplaying the significance of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In 2020, the biggest lie was collective denial about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Fact-checking journalism is the heart of PolitiFact,” its website states.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan political news organization was launched in 2007 as an election-year project of the Tampa Bay Times (then named the St. Petersburg Times). Its first Lie of the Year was awarded in 2009 to Sarah Palin, the first notable person to say the Affordable Care Act included “death panels.” Remember that lie? Ah, good times.

“Government boards that would determine whether seniors and the disabled were worthy of care were wholly fictional. Yet about 30% of the public in 2009 believed they were part of the health care law,” Politifact wrote. “This wasn’t hard to fact-check. There were not — and still aren’t — any such death panels in the law.”

It didn’t stop people from spreading the lie. This is one of the evils behind lying to others and then believing those lies. Belief is more powerful than facts. Faith proves this every Sunday. And then Mondays roll around with its fact-checked realities.

Politifact suggested other entries for the 2022 Lie of the Year, including this quote from Nevada secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant: “President Trump and I lost an election in 2020 because of a rigged election." Is Marchant lying to others or to himself? Both, I say.

Here are some other award-winning whoppers from previous years:

• In 2016, conspiracy theories and mass hoaxes merged at the online intersection of Politics and Gullible. It created a traffic jam known as fake news, defined by Politifact as “fabricated information, manipulated to look like credible news reports, then easily spread online.”

Six years later, some Americans still can’t distinguish credible news from fake news. And they like it that way. It’s the continuous lie that masquerades as truth.

• In 2013, President Barack Obama and other Democrats made this claim when marketing the Affordable Care Act: “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.” But in the fall of that year, Americans began receiving insurance cancellation notices, proving the statement wrong.

“Boiling down the complicated health care law to a soundbite proved treacherous,” Politifact wrote. “Obama and his team made matters worse, suggesting the claim had been misunderstood all along. The political uproar led to a rare presidential apology.”

Apologies rarely follow lies. It’s so much easier to lie again.

Trouble is, lies repeated as truths have a way of fooling people who otherwise would appear to be honest in every other way. Yet they willingly, and wrongly, get duped by a lie and then they share that lie. It doesn’t matter to me if it’s motivated by patriotism or propaganda. Lying is lying.

So, what’s the biggest lie of 2022? I'll share your responses, or confessions, in a column before year's end.