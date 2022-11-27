 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday the Times is partnering with Dr. Bethany Cataldi, D.O., Surgeon, Center For Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery, L.L.C. who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
JERRY DAVICH: What would you do if caught in a mass shooting? Hide? Run? Fight?

Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations.

What would you do if caught in a mass-shooting situation?

Would you instinctively run or hide? Would you quietly pray or play dead? Would you become a hero by risking your life for strangers? Would you reach for your gun and rush toward the shooter?

I thought of this scenario while waiting in line at a Walmart just before Thanksgiving. I looked around at all the customers and wondered who would do what if shots began echoing through the crowded store.

I wondered which customers were possibly carrying a firearm. Or if they would try to use it to protect others. I wondered how many of the older people and young children would be sitting ducks for a gunman who shot randomly at anyone in his path.

A man signs a cross at a makeshift tribute with a display of bouquets of flowers on a corner near the site of a mass shooting at a gay bar Monday in Colorado Springs, Colo.

I understand the astronomical odds of a mass shooting involving you and me. But I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you this scenario hasn’t crossed my mind.

I’m also not an alarmist, though this isn’t a topic we should pretend couldn’t happen "where we live,” as we once naively believed. After so many years of dealing with news of mass shootings, all of us have developed an emotional exit plan.

Maybe it’s by saying “thoughts and prayers” and turning off the TV. Or maybe it’s by blaming easy access to guns and lack of access to mental health services. Or maybe it’s by pointing our trigger fingers at cowardly politicians or powerful gun lobbyists.

Every new mass shooting psychologically triggers us to rethink the unthinkable, and there are always new mass shootings.

A man is comforted while crying at a makeshift tribute on a corner near the site of a weekend mass shooting at a gay bar Monday in Colorado Springs, Colo. 

In the past week, mass shootings have killed at least 24 people and injured 37 others in seven states, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Using that criteria, there have been at least 607 mass shootings this year in our country, putting us on pace for the second-highest year behind 2021 (690 incidents). With five weeks left in 2022, and the stressful holiday season upon us, there will be more mass shootings. It’s as inevitable as more gun sales for Christmas gifts.

At the Walmart in Valparaiso, rattling in the back of my mind was Tuesday’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, killing six people and injuring four others. The 31-year-old Walmart employee killed his coworkers, then killed himself.

“None of us can understand why it happened,” one of his female coworkers said afterward.

A visitor prays July 10 at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in a Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial in Highland Park, Ill.



Without meaning to, she spoke for tens of millions of Americans regarding the bloody trail of mass shootings in our mentally ill country. It’s not only about the ridiculous number of guns in our trigger-happy society. It’s also about the number of troubled people who shoot others to make some kind of statement about their failed life.

Three days before the Walmart shooting, five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado. It could be officially labeled as a hate crime, but aren’t most of these shootings hate crimes against humanity? Remember when we used to calm our fears by telling ourselves that such tragedies typically happen in terrorist-targeted cities?

We no longer have that luxury. These types of shootings are now as American as baseball, hot dogs, and apple pie. Maybe it’s time to reexamine our options with some sort of “exit plan” if we’re caught in the crossfire of a deranged gunman with a death wish.

A card left in one of the memorials July 10, six days after a mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.

First-responding law enforcement personnel are properly — and repeatedly — trained how to react to shooting attacks. The rest of us are not.

Will we remember how to properly run, safely hide, or aggressively fight in a panic situation with our life at stake? I doubt it. Will we remember our personal exit plan, if we even devise one? I doubt it. I'm guessing our natural fight-or-flight instincts will kick in, and we'll wing it from there.

No one knows, of course, how they will respond to such an incident. Not even those gung-ho, gun-wielding guys who claim they will heroically “shoot the shooter before he shoots me,” as a few gun owners have told me.

Maybe so, and good luck with that attitude. It has happened, but not with the frequency or success rate that the National Rifle Association would like to believe. Fighting fire with fire sounds smart. Fighting fire with water sounds smarter.

A photograph of Derrick Rump and friends sits on top of a cross dedicated to him Monday at a memorial outside of Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colo. Rump was one of five people killed in an attack at the club.

More than a decade ago, I wrote about major U.S. cities sharing a series of sobering public service announcements to instruct citizens about having such a “Run, Hide, Fight” exit plan.

“If you are ever to find yourself in the middle of an active shooter event, your survival may depend on whether or not you have a plan,” the video’s narrator says coldly. “The plan doesn’t have to be complicated”.

Created with input from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the video messages reminded me of those “stop, drop, and roll” PSAs from my youth regarding fire drills. However, the “Run, Hide, Fight” dramatization video is much more solemn and realistic.

Would this mentality resemble the "bomb-shelter" mentality that many older Americans were taught during the Cold War in the 1950s and '60s? Will it be that serious? That surreal? That useless? Probably so.

“Commit to your actions ... always have an exit plan,” the narrator tells viewers in a monotone voice. “Unfortunately, you need to be prepared for the worst.”

How many of us are actually prepared for the worst? I. Am. Not.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com. Find him on Facebook @JerDavich. Opinions are those of the writer.







