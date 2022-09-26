JERRY DAVICH: What's the best, worst aspects of living in this Region? Readers share their viewpoints.

What are the worst aspects of living in this Region?

Our smokestack skyline? Our road congestion? Decaying road infrastructure? Public corruption and tribal politics?

On the flip side of the coin, what are the best things about living in Northwest Indiana?

The Indiana Dunes and national park? Lake Michigan in our backyard? Close proximity to Chicago? Easy access to secondary education schools?

Since returning to The Times in June, I’ve heard three months of readers’ opinions, praise, and complaints regarding the best and worst aspects of the Calumet Region and its surrounding counties. From the urban grittiness of north Lake County to the rural sleepiness of Newton County, and from the Illinois suburbs to eastern edge of LaPorte County.

Our Region is an appetizing menu of people, races, politics, and ethnicities. I wouldn’t describe it as a “melting pot” as much as I would a tossed salad. We don’t blend together like a tasty soup of complementary ingredients at a fine dining restaurant. Instead, we coexist like a mediocre salad at a greasy diner, tossed into a geographical bowl without the same taste or consistency.

“There are so many great, not just good, restaurants within 30 minutes of my home that I can't count ‘em all,” said Mark Ranfranz, of Valparaiso, a longtime Region resident and businessman. “Free parking, reasonable prices, and every type of cuisine you can imagine. Who needs the big city? And if you do need the big city, it’s easy access.”

This is one aspect of our area that doesn’t get enough respect. Unfortunately, our reputation usually precedes our reality, like the stench of steel mill pollutants belched into a stiff wind. We’re not as bad as outsiders perceive us. We’re not as good as politicians promote us. We’re somewhere in the middle, stuck between our past and our future, our sins and our potential.

We’ve been labeled as either thugs or bumpkins, and either despicable crooks or clueless Hoosiers. Guilty as charged, your honor, for some of us. Yet here we are, many of us living in this small corner of a small state for decades, either refusing to move, unable to leave, or loving it just enough to stay year after year.

I’ve had all three attitudes since my childhood. Remember when you wanted to live anywhere but here, promising yourself to escape as soon as possible? And then one day you wake up, look in the mirror, and you’re 20 years older and still living in “Da Region.”

“Why am I still here?” you ask yourself once again before leaving for work.

And then life gets in the way of your plans. The next thing you know, another 10 years go by. You may have a new mirror but you still have the same self-reflection about your whereabouts — Northwest Indiana.

My first question for newcomers to this Region is, “Why here?”

They could be anywhere else in the state, or the Midwest, or the country, or the planet. Yet they’re here, in the "wander" state. I always wonder why. Usually it’s for a new job, or a fresh start, or for family, or to escape from somewhere else. After they’ve been here for all four seasons, I ask them their thoughts about our condensed corner of the otherwise spacious Hoosier state. The weather conditions often come up first.

“I hate the snow and cold,” a colleague told me.

“Stand in line, right behind me,” I replied.

I dread every winter. And then I get used to it and begin my annual countdown to spring and summer. You can set your clock to my whining about winter. I’m not alone, though.

“The winter is dismal here. I have not found a winter sport I like other than huddling at home,” said Gabrielle Schroader, of Crown Point. “I am also starting to dislike the urban sprawl that is inevitable.”

She’s right. The sprawl is obvious and continuous, whether we view it as good or bad.

“The best thing about living in the Region is that this is where my husband's family is,” said Schroader, who’s from Virginia. “I also love the Crown Point square, Crown Point schools for my kids, the dunes, Lake Michigan, and our proximity to Chicago — not too close, not too far.”

That’s the perfect way to see it, I agree.

Here are some other perspectives from Times readers:

“Our communities don’t work together enough, and instead choose to compete against each other.”

“This Region doesn’t support the arts. And don’t get me started on the lack of fine arts here.”

“The best aspect here is the Dunes and easy access to interstate highways.”

“I love being a Hoosier, with all that it implies, yet being an hour away from Chicago, and all that it offers.”

“There is a glaring lack of resources and acceptance for the gay and trans communities here, forcing us to move to metro cities that offer both.”

I’ll be writing a follow-up column on this topic. Feel free to share your thoughts with me.