JERRY DAVICH: When landmark restaurants close for good, it's like a family member died

Gus Bisioulis instinctively kissed the hand of a priest who just entered his restaurant, Athenian Greek Cuisine.

“Welcome, welcome,” he told the priest.

Their exchange caught my attention as I sat at a table in the middle of the restaurant. I knew right then that I had to meet the 80-year-old Bisioulis, who looked as authentic as Greek coffee. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to see his future with his Merrillville restaurant.

Bisioulis, who lives in Lemont, Illinois, has owned 13 restaurants in the Chicago area, including Maxwell Street Grill in South Holland.

“When I was a young man in Greece, everybody said, ‘Go to America, you’ll find money on the streets’,” he said. “The first day here, I looked on the streets. I never found one dollar. I had to work for it.”

He told me this in early 2021, a few months after he opened the Athenian. We became fast friends, and my wife and I enjoyed our meals there every time. I’d order Greek pork chops; she would order chicken shish kabob. Flaming cheese saganaki was a must appetizer. Always delicious. And always an enjoyable conversation with Bisioulis, who repeatedly praised our country.

“God bless America!” he told us every time.

The Athenian became a popular spot for us, although we didn’t dine there as often as we wanted to. Life got in the way. Unfortunately, life got in the way for too many customers, it seems. The Athenian closed for good late last month.

“We have enjoyed serving you our Greek traditional meals, getting to know you and hopefully made you feel at home. Please continue to support small businesses, they are the backbone of our country,” its Facebook page stated.

As a former small-business owner for 20 years of a family food operation (Uncle’s Catering), I have a soft spot for mom-and-pop restaurants. After the Athenian closed permanently, I recalled all the restaurants that my family has enjoyed since I was a kid.

My first memory of such a place dates to the late 1960s: Beauty Spot restaurant in the Glen Park section of Gary. I remember ordering a hamburger deluxe with fries and a cherry phosphate. My mom enjoyed its chili. I also recall Ricochet Lounge on Broadway, which sold my favorite pizza. My father played in a band there for diners’ entertainment.

Other long-gone restaurants simmer in my memory like “soup of the day” from a greasy spoon diner: The Chuck Wagon in Gary, Big Wheel in Valparaiso, Phil Smidt’s & Sons in Whiting, Parkmor in Griffith, The Patio in Merrillville, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in various cities, other landmark restaurants that only exist in our minds.

Others include York Steak House in Southlake Mall, Pizzeria Uno in front of the mall, and Noble Roman’s Pizza at 61st Avenue and Broadway in Merrillville. More recently, Round the Clock in Valparaiso has closed for good. The building will be demolished for parking.

For me, these places hit the (beauty) spot when it came to reliable restaurants, each with its own sense of style, theme and specialty. Every community has its share of these landmark restaurants that are gone but not forgotten. (Feel free to share with me your favorite ones and I’ll note them in a future column.)

In 2016, the Bright Spot in Hobart closed, but not before I dined there one final time to soak in its cozy ambience and interview its owners.

“Please keep an eye on the register!” George Fitusis yelled to an employee from the back of his restaurant.

His thick Greek accent seasoned every word. He and his wife, Angie, looked exhausted as they chatted with me in a rear booth.

“We can’t keep doing this,” George said, shrugging. “I’m getting old.”

“And I’m tired,” Angie said, sighing.

Some restaurants simply get old and tired. Others get abandoned because of their location.

Last week I drove past the former site of a Dairy Queen in the Miller section of Gary, where I was raised. Once upon a time, this DQ served as the cherry atop any family gathering, from Little League baseball games to hot summer days at the nearby beach.

For those of us of a certain age, it’s tantalizing to fondly recall a simpler time in our younger lives when restaurants were more than just food establishments. This is the irresistible aroma of edible nostalgia.

Today’s dining experiences will become tomorrow’s wistfulness after those restaurants close for good. It’s as inevitable as lemon rice soup at your favorite Greek joint.

Appropriately, the word nostalgia dates to Greek origins: “nostos,” meaning “returning home,” and “algos” meaning “longing” or “suffering.” It was coined by a 17th-century medical student to describe a psychological condition afflicting Swiss mercenary soldiers who wandered far away from their homes.

How many times have you wandered away from home and found yourself at one of your favorite restaurants? Friendly employees. Familiar customers. Welcoming owners. Tasty menu items. When you’re there, you feel like family.

When these places close for good, for whatever reason, it’s like part of your family has moved away or died. This is how I felt when Athenian Greek Cuisine closed last month. If I knew this would happen when I last dined there, I would have kissed his hand when I said goodbye.