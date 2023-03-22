Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When their daughter turned 4, she would not accept getting one year older. It got to the point that she didn’t want anyone wishing her happy birthday.

The girl’s reaction to what should be a joyous event obviously troubled her parents, Tera and James O’Connor. Her mother asked what was wrong.

“Well mom, I don’t want to die,” the girl replied. “And every year I get older is closer to the year I die.”

What a somber yet profound attitude for such a little girl. Her mother suspected that her daughter may have heard her father talk about such a dark subject. He has been known to resonate with the Latin phrase “memento mori,” reminding us that death is inevitable.

“What our daughter said had nothing to do with me,” James insisted. “It’s just in her. Like it’s always been in me.”

The couple, who have six children ages 4 to 18, arrived at the same conclusion as me, a father of two biological children and two stepchildren, ages 21 to 38. Nature is more influential than nurture when it comes to child-rearing.

When my kids were young, I thought the nurturing aspect of parenting was more powerful, as if they were lumps of clay that I could mold to my liking. I was wrong.

My kids, and my stepkids, were hardwired from birth to be who they are and who they would become, despite the environment surrounding them as they were raised. The O’Connor’s agreed.

“It’s in their soul,” Tera said regarding their own children.

This topic came up organically on my latest “She Said, He Said” podcast, featuring a local power couple with powerful family demands. James and Tera own and operate Team O'Connor Martial Arts & Fitness in Chesterton, influencing thousands of kids and their parents across our Region and, through social media, across the country.

James has a massive social media presence with more than 375,000 followers on TikTok, with similar motivational platforms on Facebook and Instagram. His mantra to students of any age is a simple one: Keep moving forward. He repeats this phrase to fans and followers throughout most of his action-oriented videos.

“We need less messages and more messengers,” James told me on the podcast.

He’s been teaching kids for 30 years at his martial arts studios, which is where James met Tera. They were initially colleagues and then, out of nowhere, they became romantically entangled. They’ve been married for nine years.

“I don’t think anyone else would put up with us, how we are,” Tera said with a laugh.

Together, they exemplify physical fitness and mental discipline, traits that their two young children have experienced since their first steps.

“Parenting is like getting a black belt. You need to show up every day,” said James, who earned his black belt at 14.

He and his wife are appreciating the subtle nuances of parenting as they raise two young kids. Before they got together, they raised children who are now teenagers.

“Time is a thief. It passes so fast," Tera said. "You have to appreciate the moments."

The couple shared on my podcast their "little ninja" secrets about parenting the second time around. Watch it at nwi.com. Listen to it where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.

“I was born to be a father,” James said.

This is how he is hardwired, just like how his kids and my kids are naturally gifted with certain traits that dominate their behavior.

“Autobots! Rollout!” James told us, referring to what he tells his kids in the car before they drive away.

It’s a reference to the once-popular command among Transformers, meaning to deploy on a mission.

“He’s a child of the 80s,” Tera explained about her husband.

James, who’s 42, still does it to this day, even with his older kids.

“We’re not leaving until you say it,” he tells them.

“Autobots!” he yells out.

“Rollout,” they often reply without the same enthusiasm.

Since James was a kid, he has been fascinated by what it takes to leave a lasting legacy after he’s gone. I told him that someday his children may get into their car to leave home and yell out, “Autobots!” while refusing to pull out of the driveway until their own children yell back, “Rollout!”

“That’s a legacy of sorts,” I told him.

But it’s not the wide-ranging kind of legacy he’s searching for. This is partly why he’s so prolific on social media, posting hundreds of videos, photos and memes. He’s creating a sort of digital diary for his children to someday watch and relive his life, day by day.

“I’m grateful for today’s technology,” James said.

If there was such a thing as a black belt in social media, he would wear one.

“Little ninjas, what you’re doing takes incredible black belt control!” James yelled to a class of young students at his studio.

A camera set up in the corner recorded a video of the class for his tens of thousands of TikTok followers that day. (For more info, visit team-oconnor.com.)

“You can’t be distracted. Laser-like focus!” he told them.

James has a laser-like focus on life because he understands that death is always lurking. Each day is precious. Every moment matters. Every social media post is a page in his book of forever.

His studio is located directly across the street from a funeral home. He notices every day.

“I’ve got youth in my studio and death literally across the street,” he said. “So I’m hyperaware of my own existence.”

Apparently, just like his 4-year-old daughter.