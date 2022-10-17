JERRY DAVICH: With Election Day looming, have you had enough campaign attack ads?

I’ve had enough of the campaign attack ads from political candidates trying to earn our trust for public service.

The general election is just three weeks away, forcing some candidates to appear more desperate by the day. It’s only going to get worse until Nov. 8, when the mudslinging madness will end. For now anyway.

The campaign season is like a masquerade ball with voters feeling like naked guests trying to figure out who is who behind the masks of lies, assurances, and allegations. Who’s telling the truth? Who’s spreading lies? Whose personal agenda trumps their public service promises?

We’re forced to wade through the knee-high muck of partisan politics and pettiness to elect at least a few candidates we wouldn’t elect as a middle school hallway monitor. Our task once again is to look beyond the smiles, the politeness, and the smoke and mirrors. If we focus enough, the unmistakable clarity of politics looks so clear.

Local politics can be infuriating for some of us, boring for others, and a blood sport for too many sycophants who’ve become infected by its venomous bite. For them, nothing can match the snarky allure of campaign season. It’s an inside game for insiders who have inside information.

“It's easy to get caught up in the distractions, the silliness, and the tit-for-tat that consumes our politics; the bickering that none of us are immune to, and that trivializes the profound issues,” a former U.S. president once said during campaign season.

If you’re already Googling which president made that statement, or which political party he represented, you’re missing my point. I suggest you expand your lens of perspective beyond Democrat versus Republican or liberal versus conservative.

This sort of tit-for-tat polarization also takes place in local politics. Look no further than the latest campaign allegations and counter comments between Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate for Congress in our region, and her incumbent opponent, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

The Times has covered this issue with multiple stories, thousands of words, and detailed reporting, yet I’d be shocked if such thorough coverage has swayed the stance of anyone or who they will be voting for. This is human nature as much as it is political habit. We pick our preferred candidate like a horse in a race, strap on our blinders, and circle the track until Election Day.

Voters from both sides of the political spectrum have dug in their muddy boots in a tug-of-war over a pit of hyperbole. And they’ll be yanking this frayed rope back and forth through the election night results, proudly showing off their blistered hands to apathetic voters.

Last week, in-person early voting began in Indiana for the general election. Hoosier voters can go to indianavoters.com to view a sample ballot and to check their voting locations and hours. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail can request an absentee ballot at the same website or from their county clerk’s office.

I recently heard a local candidate mention his challenge to sway undecided voters over the next three weeks. It prompted me to pose this question: Why?

What are you waiting for to decide who to cast a ballot for? And what would sway you one way or the other? Another television attack ad? Another glossy flyer in your mailbox? Another baseless rumor from a candidate who has nothing left in their campaign war chest?

Too many people will believe just about anything they’re told. And usually it’s because they really want to believe it.

It reminds me of the “P.T. Barnum effect,” named for the circus-owner huckster who (rightfully) believed there's a sucker born every minute. Too many of us voters are suckers for political candidates who are bluffing with a pair of deuces. Perception is reality, especially in politics.

“Performance is the best politics,” a Region mayor once told me.

It’s the truth. And if the campaign performance of some candidates is any indication of how they will perform in office, we should take notice and remember it when we vote.