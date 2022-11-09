JERRY DAVICH: With Election Day over, let's keep an eye on how the losing candidates respond to defeat

The votes have been tallied. Campaign signs are coming down. Election Day winners are feeling pretty good about themselves today. But I’m more interested in the candidates who lost their races for public office.

“Losing builds character,” the cliché claims. I disagree. It reveals character.

Every Wednesday after an Election Day is when losing candidates return to their normal lives after months of campaigning. After politics hijacked their daily routines. After they exposed their personal lives to be a bullseye for their critics and political opponents.

On Wednesday, the fervor of the campaign trail begins to fade. The adrenaline rush is over. They can begin spending more time with their families. Their day jobs become their main focus again. Or possibly they lost their day jobs Tuesday, and Jan. 1 looms like a termination date.

Today, these losing candidates will begin finding out who their true friends really are, compared with the political sycophants who’ve been slithering around them since they announced their candidacies. They also will begin realizing how much politics may have played a role in the "friendships" they made with strangers who had ulterior motives.

Two years ago, on the day after the general election, I heard from a few Region candidates who lost their political races but gained perspective about their personal lives.

“I couldn’t believe how many people wanted something from me during my campaign but then wanted nothing to do with me after I lost the election,” one told me.

This is Politics 101 in many ways. It can be a blood sport for many people who live and breathe it. To them, Election Day is their high holy day, surpassing Easter or Christmas. To them, it represents the culmination of months or years of campaigning efforts.

To be honest, I don’t know what these kind of people will talk about now that election season is over. Every conversation I had with them eventually circled back to politics, either on the local or national level. Sometimes on both levels.

For instance, I would mention that a loved one was diagnosed with cancer and yet, after a minute or two, they would redirect our conversation back to politics. It was as predictable as a campaign promise.

Losing candidates can elect to follow a different path beginning today. They have the opportunity to show their class and grace after a defeat. They can escape from politics and focus on, say, civic involvement in the name of democracy. Isn't that why they filed for candidacy in the first place?

After every Election Day, I ask the same questions about losing candidates: Will they still care about the issues they so passionately clamored about these past few months? Will we see them attending monthly meetings, public hearings or municipal engagements? Will they show up with other civic watchdogs to keep an eye on the winners?

I first asked these questions 10 years ago in a social media post. It prompted dozens of responses, many from candidates who lost an election. They agreed that losing their races taught them qualities that winning simply cannot provide.

“The most important thing my loss taught me was humility,” one candidate told me.

Voters find a common ground with human traits such as humility and vulnerability, I was told again and again.

“This lesson has helped me greatly in subsequent campaigns,” one candidate said. “Although I won an election, I try to remain humble because I know how it feels to lose, and lose badly. That experience stung and it has stayed with me for years.”

Many losing candidates on Tuesday will never return to the campaign trail. I don’t blame them. But if they do run again, let’s remember how they responded to losing on Election Day. It will provide us more insights about their character than their political promises in the next race.