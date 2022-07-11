JERRY DAVICH: 'Writing 101' workshop invites public to explore the art, craft, and challenges of writing

Jerry Davich Jerry’s career began in 1995 as a political cartoonist/columnist with The Times of NWI, writing thousands of columns and stories through narrative storytelling, or shining a light on society’s darkest corners, or provoking unpopular conversations. Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Harry Mark Petrakis ambled slowly to his upstairs office as I followed close behind.

With each step, he told me something I did not know about writing. With each step, I scribbled down his wisdom.

“Writing is an individual profession where you must blaze your own path,” he said.

This impromptu seminar took place in 1999 when I visited Petrakis at his Dune Acres home for a story on the craft of writing. I was just getting started in the newspaper business, working as a reporter for The Times and covering anything and everything.

An editor suggested I interview Petrakis for a story about his upcoming writing workshop. He was already a local legend and a national treasure with a houseful of writing accolades and literary awards.

A master storyteller, Petrakis had a way of writing perfectly about our imperfect world. He was a literary genius. I was intimidated from the moment he opened his front door.

Still, I barraged him with questions about the writing process. Story leads and endings, moments of crisis, complication versus resolution, backstory exposition, scene setting, character dialogue, everything I could think of. My notebook was full of questions.

“That’s what writers do, they give words their true value,” Petrakis said after settling into his office chair.

I’ve been trying to give words their value since that day. Some days, my readers get shortchanged. Only a few columns pour out like water from a faucet. Most trickle out through the leaky plumbing of my selective word choices. I can agonize for three minutes over a certain word that just... isn’t... right.

Writing for a living is a privilege, but it can feel like a job when the right words escape you with a looming deadline. I’m often asked by readers for my favorite story or column over the course of my career. My reply is the same — the one I’m working on.

With this in mind, I’m working on my next “Writing 101" workshop, designed for anyone who wants to transform their swirling thoughts and feelings into written words with better skill and more authenticity. The free seminar is for new or aspiring writers, veteran wordsmiths, or guests who want to learn more about the art and craft of writing.

My previous public workshops also have been attended by working professionals who feel they need to write more crisply for their job, and business owners who want to reach a wider audience. Essentially it’s for anyone who wants to learn more about the joys, pains, and nuances of writing, whether it’s for personal enjoyment, professional purposes, or to better organize a confounding jumble of words.

The Lake County Public Library’s main branch on U.S. 30 in Merrillville has generously offered to again host my workshop, with the tentative date of Aug. 6, a Saturday afternoon. If you’re interested in attending, let me know via email — Jerry.Davich@nwi.com — and I’ll provide more updates in upcoming columns.

The 60- to 90-minute workshop will include a PowerPoint presentation, examples from my work and other writers’ work, and tips on how to craft a story with proven techniques spanning from Shakespeare to “60 Minutes.” Writing remains crucial to communication in most every facet of life, even in the Digital Age.

I don’t have the skills, talent, or wisdom of my literary hero, Harry Mark Petrakis, but I’ll do my best to share what I’ve learned over the course of my career. I was not formally trained to be a professional writer, so my workshop will be informal, unconventional, and questions from guests will not only be welcomed, but strongly encouraged.

‘Jerry, you’re nothing but a…’

My column last week on former President Donald Trump attracted so much reader feedback that my voicemail box remains full, my email inbox is overloaded, and I’m still hearing from people with passionate comments from both sides of the political spectrum (a 50/50 split, reflecting our combative country).

I’m also still playing catch-up to reply to every reader, if possible. One reader, though, offered a rare rebuttal to my sharply opinionated commentary.

“Jerry, I disagree with everything you wrote and I’d really like to talk to you about it,” he said in a voicemail. “I doubt you’ll call me back, but here’s my number.”

I called him back the next day. We’re meeting for lunch this week.

He’s an outspoken critic of President Joe Biden and he likely represents tens of millions of Americans who are fed up with the state of our country under its current leadership.

Look for this column soon.

Contact Jerry at Jerry.Davich@nwi.com or 219-853-2563. Find him on Facebook at @JerDavich.