CEDAR LAKE — Two jet skis collided Sunday afternoon in Cedar Lake, police say.
One person involved in the incident was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Cedar Lake Police Chief Dave Coulson said.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was "patrolling the lake as they do on the weekends" when it responded to the incident, Coulson said.
DNR is handling the investigation, he added.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.