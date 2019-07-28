{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CEDAR LAKE — Two jet skis collided Sunday afternoon in Cedar Lake, police say. 

One person involved in the incident was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, Cedar Lake Police Chief Dave Coulson said. 

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources was "patrolling the lake as they do on the weekends" when it responded to the incident, Coulson said. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

DNR is handling the investigation, he added. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
5
1

Tags

Mary Freda is a copy editor at The Times. She hails from the Region and is a proud Ball State CCIM alumna.