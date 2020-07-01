'Jewel to the city' employee retires after 42 years with Gary City Hall

GARY — After 42 years with city government, Gloria Carpenter is finally hanging it up — the phone, that is.
Carpenter, who works the front desk at Gary City Hall, retired on Tuesday after working more than four decades there — most recently as a "citizens information specialist" answering the main phone line when Gary residents called with questions.
"If someone needs weeds cut, potholes patched or dump sites cleaned, I'm the one fielding those calls," Carpenter said on Tuesday. "Sometimes seniors will call with a question unrelated to the city administration, so I'll try and Google a call number for them."
She was hired as a typist with Gary government in 1972, the same year she met and married her husband. She said she left City Hall in 1980 to raise her son and daughter, but returned in 1985 — the tail end of Mayor Richard Hatcher's historic administration as one of the country's first black mayors.
"I needed something to do, to get out of the house, and I wanted to make a difference," Carpenter said.
Carpenter said she often would assist with special events, like the city's Independence Day Parade, the Fall Festival and more. One of the more difficult undertakings was accepting reservations for the mayor's annual State of the City address, collecting ticket money, assigning seats and sending out thank-you letters after the fact. More than 800 people attend each year, she said.
"I do like to stay busy," she said.
Her husband, who retired from Inland Steel in 2012, said he jokingly (and increasingly) would ask her each year when she would join him in retirement, Carpenter said.
"And I finally said this is the year," she said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said he and other city leaders will miss the wealth of knowledge Carpenter had; she had memorized department phone numbers and knew how to best direct the public or answer their questions.
"That experience and commitment is hard to come by," he said.
In her 42 years, Carpenter worked in numerous roles, but most recently worked "the front lines" of City Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Early on in the crisis, she said she fielded calls from Gary residents about the disease, so she would routinely watch Gov. Eric Holcomb's press briefings and print out state government news releases so she could be informed and provide accurate, up-to-date information.
Carpenter said fielding calls for the city's 311 complaint system "is practically enough to keep anyone busy."
"But my favorite part of this job is getting to meet all these wonderful people," she said.
Among those people are Janice King and Ethel Collins, longtime Gary residents who were sad to hear of her retirement Tuesday.
"She's a jewel to the city," King said. "She don't care what is going on in her life, or if she's having a bad day, when she picks up at City Hall, she is pleasant. She is awesome. And I hate to see her go."
Collins, of the Glen Park West section of Gary, said Carpenter helped her in recent years get in touch with the right city officials to help reestablish block clubs in Gary.
"I know there's such a thing as being replaced, but I don’t know if they can replace Gloria," said Collins, who was a recipient of a "Gary Legends" award in 2015 for community activism.
Prince said he has known Carpenter since 1995 — years before he entered local politics.
"She's been the same, sweet, compassionate person for the entire time I've known her," Prince said. "I don't think I've come to work, called City Hall or visited her where she hasn't had a pleasant personality."
