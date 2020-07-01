'Jewel to the city' employee retires after 42 years with Gary City Hall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — After 42 years with city government, Gloria Carpenter is finally hanging it up — the phone, that is.

Carpenter, who works the front desk at Gary City Hall, retired on Tuesday after working more than four decades there — most recently as a "citizens information specialist" answering the main phone line when Gary residents called with questions.

"If someone needs weeds cut, potholes patched or dump sites cleaned, I'm the one fielding those calls," Carpenter said on Tuesday. "Sometimes seniors will call with a question unrelated to the city administration, so I'll try and Google a call number for them."

She was hired as a typist with Gary government in 1972, the same year she met and married her husband. She said she left City Hall in 1980 to raise her son and daughter, but returned in 1985 — the tail end of Mayor Richard Hatcher's historic administration as one of the country's first black mayors.

"I needed something to do, to get out of the house, and I wanted to make a difference," Carpenter said.