Choosing just the right gift can be a daunting task — especially when it comes to the women in your life.
Whether it’s your wife, girlfriend, daughter, grandmother or best friend, there are many unforgettable gifts on the market that will brighten their holidays — available from local businesses and online emporiums.
Here are just a few ideas to make your holiday shopping smooth this year:
For the chic
Shopping for the woman who says she has everything she needs can be difficult. For Eco Chic Boutique owners Diane Gross and Trish Caruso, a wardrobe staple with a twist can be the perfect solution.
“As we are celebrating our sixth-year anniversary, the No. 1 selling item in our boutique is still our Magic Scarves and Magic Winter Vests,” Gross says.
The scarf ($22, ecochicboutique.us) and the vest ($35) can be worn together or separately 12 ways, such as a poncho or even a skirt, she said.
The Dyer boutique also has a large selection of fashion purses, with its newest featuring an owl design in black or brown ($60).
“We are adding new purses weekly to our boutique,” Gross said. “You never know what will come in next. Women can never have enough purses.”
In downtown Crown Point, After8 Handmade offers a variety of stylish accessories as well.
Owner Jamie Bruinsma says cork wristlet clutches ($20, squareup.com/market/after8handmade) in a variety of colorful designs are popular, as are reusable snack bags ($6) that are the perfect stocking stuffer for those who take their lunch to school or work.
For the bookworm
For the reader in your life, a prized first edition book may be the perfect surprise.
O'Gara & Wilson Ltd. Antiquarian Booksellers in Chesterton has several first editions on hand, including Stephen King’s “The Stand” ($600, ogaraandwilson.com), Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” bound in full leather ($200) and a signed copy of Ray Bradbury’s “Quicker than the Eye” ($40).
O’Gara & Wilson also offers book-themed candles ($11), with scents such as Rainy Day Reads and Reading at the Cafe.
Other gifts at the store include vintage postcards ($1), 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian pot shards ($1), a variety of vintage sheet music and several leatherbound editions of favorite authors, Wilson said.
For some bling
Jewelry is a popular gift for women during the holidays. However, these gifts provide a unique spin to a traditional present.
Offered at Chelle’s Boutique in Chesterton, handmade Jilzarah jewelry is created by artisans using ancient layering techniques with a special polymer clay, Chelle’s co-owner Machelle Wagner said.
The result is a blend of color and texture that elevates earrings, necklaces and bracelets ($24-$48, facebook.com/ChellesEco) to another level, she said.
Albert’s Diamond Jewelers in Schererville and Merrillville is carrying celestial designs, a popular trend for the holidays.
Albert’s sterling silver diamond moon and star pendant ($99, albertsjewelers.com) and the 10-karat white gold diamond star pendant ($299) feature round, prong-set diamonds along with a stylish cable chain.
For the sports lover
Moms often are the biggest fans. Eco Chic offers a crossbody purse ($15) with a football design that also includes a clear touchscreen pouch for a cellphone.
The boutique also sells a “Football Mama” hat ($16), a rhinestone studded football keychain ($12) and a handful of football bracelets that vary in design and material.
“Some items are also available for baseball, basketball, softball, volleyball and soccer,” Gross said.
For a stocking stuffer, After8 Handmade sells team scrunchies (three for $10).
For pampering
Everyone deserves pampering, and these gifts provide the perfect opportunity.
FinchBerry isn’t just any soap company. Each of its bars ($10, finchberry.com) is hand-crafted using natural, food-grade ingredients in a unique design. These soaps also are gluten-free and vegan-friendly.
After experiencing night sweats and becoming frustrated with available sleepwear options, Laura Musall and her business partner designed pajamas at her dining room table in Fishers, Ind., that they sell through CoolRevoluton PJs.
The pajamas ($42 and up, CoolRevolutionPJs.com), which are made by a family-owned company in Chicago, are made of sustainable bamboo, keeping wearers warm in the cold and cool when it's hot.
Flowers also are popular, especially for that special someone who doesn’t live in town.
Lucky You Flowers ($29, luckyyouflowers.com) come in a fun take-out container and include a personalized fortune cookie message. The company also offers subscriptions for $25 per month for the gift that keeps on giving.
The Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cake Co.offers a yummy complement to flowers and PJs, delivering classic crumb cakes to your door. The Crumbkin cakes ($20, clarksonavecrumb.com) come in a variety of flavors and are available in a 12-pack of individual servings.
For the nature lover
For the nature loving or environmentally friendly woman, the Naeco bottle ($30 and up, getnaeco.com) is the perfect combination of both. Naeco, or “ocean” reversed, strives to reverse damage to oceans, so for every product sold, the company plants one piece of coral.
For the artist, United Art and Education Schererville ($20 and up, unitednow.com) offers a Koi Water Colors Pocket Field Sketch Box, which fits into a pocket or backpack. High-quality watercolors are paired with a refillable water brush and plastic case for when inspiration strikes.
Air plants make great gifts as well. Airplantman ($35 and up, airplantman.com) has a number of attractive vessels, pegboards and frames to display these plants, which thrive when suspended in the air. No green thumb required.