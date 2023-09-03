The last 2 weeks have had loads of stories and videos concerning real life experiences with the alternative powered vehicles. It was interesting what it was costing in time and money comparing present and past vehicles.

I use a lot of rechargeable battery devices. All degrade and are expensive to replace. There are no standards for connections nor for the recycling of the old batteries. My lawn mower has about 100 charge cycles on the batteries. When new, it could do the whole back lawn. Now it makes 3 or 4 passes and quits. The indicator shows a half-charge on a dead battery. The EV battery can cost $10,000 to replace.

When prices were "cheap" gasoline efficiency was rated at miles per gallon. Diesel owners bragged about their mileages. Let me show you in a way your wallet sees the cost.

A fast charge for an EV was reported to have cost $6 for 12 miles = 2 miles per $1. Other reports verify this. However, city driving with regenerative braking can raise this to 5 miles per $1.

My gas minivan always gives local driving of 20 mpg. This weekend, that works out to 20 mpg/$4 = 5 miles per $1.

My first car, a 1953 Buick, gave 10 mpg and gas costs 20 cents a gallon. That is 50 miles per $1!

Recently, the Ford CEO did a long personal trial run in a new EF-150 pickup. A 40% filling charge took 40 minutes. It takes only 5 minutes to do this with the gas F-150. Eight pickups could have done filling in his same time. The CEO commented that he believes the EV market demand is near saturation and production needs to be reduced. He recognizes that America is mobile and 80% will be hard to convince to give up their gas cars.

Jim Petro, Gary