JoAnn craft store closes after being classified as nonessential, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville craft store closed after police met with management over a complaint from the health department about the shop being as a nonessential business, police said.

On Thursday Schererville police received information from the Lake County Health Department that JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store at 715 U.S. 41 was operating as a nonessential business, Schererville Deputy Chief Jeff Cook said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Chief Pete Somaz, Cook and a code enforcement officer met with store management and told them of the health department’s complaint.

Management was compliant, closing the store down immediately, and no further action was needed, Cook said. Cook said police did see customers at the store Friday morning but they were spread out.

Cook said no other Schererville businesses have been non-compliant so far.

Gallery: How response to COVID-19 progressed in the Region

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.