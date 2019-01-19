The attorney for convicted ex-Lake County Sheriff John Buncich argued his remaining convictions should be reversed in paperwork filed Saturday.
On Dec. 21, the federal government conceded that Buncich should be re-sentenced due to insufficient evidence presented at trial on three wire fraud counts.
Previously the government agreed the court should vacate Buncich's convictions on Counts 1 through 3, affirm the other convictions, and remand for sentencing, according to a court filing Dec. 21 in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.
Kerry Connor, Buncich's attorney, presented arguments for the striking down of the remaining convictions.
"It should be of grave concern that Counts 1 to 3 were brought by the government at all," Connor said in the filed argument. "...That the jury did convict the defendant of three counts for which even the government concedes there is no evidence, demonstrates a level of severe prejudicial infirmity."
Connor argued that there is no substantial evidence to convict Buncich on Count 4, honest services fraud, due to lack of evidence that the payments from Scott Jurgensen, an FBI informant and owner of Samson's Towing in Merrillville, were in fact bribes.
Connor alleged Buncich had "no knowledge of the payer's corrupt intent" in regards to the $2,000 check Jurgensen paid to the "Buncich Boosters" fundraiser.
In addition, the attorney alleged that the money given by Jurgensen and William “Willie” Szarmach, former owner of CSA Towing in Lake Station, for the Lake County Democratic Committee fundraiser were willing contributions and not implications in Buncich's Count 5, honest services fraud conviction.
"Though the government may have liked it to be different, not a single other tow operator supported the government's position that Buncich was accepting bribes, kickbacks or gratuities in exchange for favoritism," Connor said in the court documents.
The federal government's filing was in response to the former law enforcement official’s request for an appeal in his public corruption case.
Buncich, 72, was convicted Aug. 24, 2017, after a 14-day trial on five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery on allegations he was paid bribes in exchange for lucrative towing vehicles.
Shortly after sentencing, Buncich appealed his case to the 7th Circuit, arguing evidence regarding cash deposits made in his personal bank account was “highly prejudicial” and should result in his conviction being overturned. He also argued there was “woefully insufficient evidence” to support his conviction.
The five wire fraud charges were based on wire transfers made between 2014 and 2015.
The other three wire fraud charges were based on three “Federal Reserve payroll funds transfers” made May 5, 2014; Nov. 17, 2014, and Aug. 10, 2015.
Buncich is currently serving a 15-year sentence at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri.
Court docs: Ex-Lake Co. Sheriff John Buncich should be resentenced after feds failed to prove 3 wire fraud counts
Court docs: Ex-Lake Co. Sheriff John Buncich should be resentenced after feds failed to prove 3 wire fraud counts
Convicted ex-Lake County Sheriff John Bunich should be re-sentenced due to insufficient evid…