John Doe found dead inside abandoned home, officials say

GARY — A unidentified male was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an abandoned home in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, officials said.
The case and manner of his death were listed as pending Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner's office. A coroner's release did not disclose the victim's age or address.
Gary police responded about 2 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street after a man reported finding a dead body inside, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man told police he went inside the home to relieve himself when he came across the body in the southeast bedroom, Westerfield said.
The unidentified male was pronounced dead about 3 p.m., the coroner's office said.
The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is leading an investigation, Westerfield said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
This story will be updated. Check nwi.com as more information becomes available.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!