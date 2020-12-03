 Skip to main content
John Doe found dead inside abandoned home, officials say
John Doe found dead inside abandoned home, officials say

GARY — A unidentified male was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an abandoned home in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, officials said.

The case and manner of his death were listed as pending Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner's office. A coroner's release did not disclose the victim's age or address.

Gary police responded about 2 p.m. to a home in the 3900 block of Jefferson Street after a man reported finding a dead body inside, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. 

The man told police he went inside the home to relieve himself when he came across the body in the southeast bedroom, Westerfield said.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead about 3 p.m., the coroner's office said.

The Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit is leading an investigation, Westerfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

This story will be updated. Check nwi.com as more information becomes available.

