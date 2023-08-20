It seems to me that each "victory" of the GOP will make them losers in the long run.

Here's what I mean: The conservatives and their Supreme Court "won" their long battle over abortion. They have earned the animus of the majority of women who support abortion in some cases at least. Apparently, they never heard that "hell hath no fury ... "

They also won the long battle against Affirmative Action. But again, large numbers still support giving a "leg up" to qualified minorities. They are now more likely to give a leg up to the Democrats.

The conservatives and the NRA continue to win almost all the battles over common sense gun laws. This could shoot down their chance with a large plurality of voters that support them.

The GOP has done everything possible to stop President Biden's plan to reduce college debt. Maybe they should consider that large numbers of students, young and not-so, will know who to blame when they get no relief and vote accordingly.

With all these "wins," the GOP expects a biggest payoff from voters — that the millions of MAGA-minions will embrace them ever tighter. But how many have they stiff armed in the process?

Time will tell.

John Szot, Merrillvile