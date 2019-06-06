CROWN POINT — Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen wants county planners to clarify the definition of a commercial shooting range when they revise the zoning ordinance later this year, ensuring certain residents can shoot on their land without applying for an exception to the ordinance.
At an informal council session Thursday, Jorgensen, R-St. John, introduced a resolution directing the plan commission “to regulate only commercial shooting ranges and gun clubs" and "exclude from the zoning ordinance recreational shooting ranges located on private property.”
An amendment to the zoning ordinance is needed to bring regulation of recreational shooting in Lake County in line with the “spirit” of a firearms ordinance passed in December, Jorgensen told fellow council members.
That ordinance, drafted by Jorgensen’s predecessor Eldon Strong, regulates the discharge of firearms in unincorporated areas of the county. It permits shooting ranges only on agriculturally zoned land and requires operators to obtain a special exception from the plan commission.
The problem, according to Jorgensen, is that the ordinance does not distinguish between commercial ranges and residents shooting on their own property. As a result, the plan commission is in the position of having to regulate both for-profit range operators and private citizens, he said.
“The plan commission didn’t necessarily want private citizens to be regulated,” Jorgensen said. “I want to make sure my constituents aren’t caught up where they’re cited by the sheriff's department for not having an exception.”
The county council is expected to take up Jorgensen’s resolution at its public meeting on Tuesday. Even if it passes, the resolution would not immediately change the law — the council would still have to approve the plan commission’s zoning ordinance at a later date.
“(I’m trying) to fix what was passed in December so as not to be too onerous on private citizens,” Jorgensen said. “I’m easing restrictions, not increasing them.”
Jorgensen’s resolution leaves in place the safety provisions of the December firearms ordinance, which requires all outdoor shooting ranges to be located 300 feet from the nearest residence and to have a backstop that meets state standards.
Changing those rules would require an amendment or separate ordinance passed by the council and approved by county commissioners.