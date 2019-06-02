Northwest Indiana Catholics soon will be saying farewell to a leader who has affected the local spiritual community in great ways.
Bishop Donald Hying, fourth bishop of the Diocese of Gary, will leave the Region later this month to further his mission and shepherd the Catholic flock in his home state of Wisconsin. Pope Francis appointed Hying as bishop of the Diocese of Madison in April.
Hying will be installed as the fifth bishop there on June 25 at St. Maria Goretti Church in Madison. His last Mass in Indiana will be celebrated June 23 at Cathedral of the Holy Angels in Gary.
His time leading the faithful in the Region will be remembered fondly by Hying.
"I'll miss the warmth and friendship of the people. I've just met beautiful people here who have become friends in a short period of time," said Hying, who was installed as bishop of the Diocese of Gary on Jan. 6, 2015. "When I first came here, I worried about that because I never really lived away from my hometown, so I just wondered how that would go. But I felt completely at home here."
The fact he felt comfortable almost immediately was due to the "hospitality and kindness of the people," he said.
Hying was ordained a priest in 1989 for the Milwaukee Archdiocese. He served as auxiliary bishop of Milwaukee from 2011 to 2015 before being appointed bishop of the Diocese of Gary.
The path taken
Hying, 55, was born in West Allis, Wisconsin. The youngest of six boys, Hying regularly accompanied his parents and siblings to church every Sunday. "We always took up a pew," he said, with a laugh. "And there was never a question of not going. I don't ever remember thinking, 'Do I want to go?' It was just part of living, part of breathing."
He added his parents and his family, in general, were "always spiritual without being pushy."
There were several things, he said, that influenced him to journey down the path to priesthood. They included the emphasis his family placed on faith and spirituality; the impact of losing his 10-year-old brother to cancer when he was only 6; the influence of another brother who entered the seminary and what his example taught him, although he didn't become a priest; and the election of John Paul II — whose message he admired.
The Mass, Hying explained, remains special to him, whether he's officiating or in attendance.
"At Mass, you're stepping into God's world. And you're entering into a vast beautiful world of the resurrection. Even as a child, I always felt that the separation between God and us was really very thin. It's kind of those moments when you realize the nearness of God. And Mass has always been that for me."
Sharing the spirit
Through his work with the Diocese of Gary, Hying said when he was first appointed, his hopes were to "tap into and encourage enthusiasm for the Lord Jesus and the mission of the church."
He said he views the Region as a "microcosm" of the whole country. "There's some of everybody and everything crammed into this tiny part of Northwest Indiana. I love that. It shows the complexity and variety of the human community."
Under Hying's leadership, the Diocese of Gary had its first synod in 2017 to address various topics in the church and individual parishes including family, evangelization, Catholic youth, vocations and more.
"With the synod, I wanted to tap into the hopes and dreams for their own parishes and the church," he said.
Encouraging words
Hying said he would encourage individuals not to turn away from their faith or church amidst the current challenging times and problems.
"The church is our family. The church is our spiritual home. The church is our mother. We're given birth spiritually through the power of baptism. The church feeds us with the Eucharist and forgives our sins. No family is perfect — and families go through some difficult challenges — yet we don't walk out on our family during those difficult moments. In fact, it's those moments that we're called to recommit and love them even more. I'd say the same for the church."
Hying said he's always felt that "church isn't ultimately about the human beings that make up the earthly part. Church is ultimately about Christ's dream for us and that we are the body of Christ. So, it's not so much about what we're doing as it is what God is doing for us."
To encourage people to keep persevering on the spiritual path taught by the Catholic Church, Hying said the faithful must remember that "it's in the community of faith that we have the sacraments, that we have the proclamation of the scriptures" and that Christ is there for us.
"So (people may think) there may be 50 good reasons to leave the church, but there's one profoundly great reason to stay and that is that Christ has promised to be with the church always and to sustain her in the power of the Holy Spirit," he said.
Keeping the faith
Hying's personal prayer life is strengthened in a number of ways.
"Some of the components of my prayer life would be the Liturgy of the Hours, the Rosary, the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, meditation in front of the Eucharist and meditation on Scripture," he said.
Hying is essentially a people person and enjoys being around others but, he said, downtime also is important to him.
"I like solitude, too. I think to stay sane we all need moments of solitude and silence. It empowers me to go back into the ministry of serving and being with people."
There are definite spiritual goals Hying would like to accomplish in his own life.
"That would be just to fall more deeply in love with God to the point where the power of selfishness and sin just doesn't have a hold at all. We'll never be perfect this side of heaven, but I think just to grow in knowing how much God loves me and to give more and more of myself to him. We all aspire to do that as Christians. We're never done with that."
In listening to people and the cares of their hearts, Hying remembers something he was once told by a nun, which he keeps in mind at all times.
"When I was a very young priest, a wise, old nun told me that everyone you meet has a secret sorrow and they're looking for someone to tell their sorrow to," he said. "I found that to be true."
Words for today's youth
Hying is aware that these are challenging times for the youth of the Catholic Church.
"There's kind of a technological revolution. For young people this is their point of connecting to everything and everyone," he said about cellphones and computers. "And just the sense of belonging to this parish or belonging to this institution is increasingly foreign to many young people."
He said many young people today say they're "spiritual but not religious."
"To me, that says, 'I'm looking for God. I'm open to the transcendent, but I don't necessarily need to connect that to an institution.' I think the challenge on the part of the church is to show young people that it's through this community and it's through this institution that we find the fullness of God and what God is saying to us."
Hying said church personnel and church members must reimagine and explore ways through social media and other avenues to show young people that the church is "relevant" to their lives.
Looking ahead
Hying expects his work in Madison will be rewarding. And it will be a definite homecoming.
"Each diocese is remarkably different so I just really look forward to meeting the people and learning the beauty of the church there. My father grew up on farms in southwest Wisconsin, so I have a lot of cousins who are parishioners in the churches in Madison as well as one of my brothers. So, in some ways, it's like going home."
As the leader of the Diocese of Gary for the past four years, Hying said it's been "refreshing" to talk with the local media.
"A pleasant surprise here in the Diocese was the the welcoming and supportive attitude of the local media to the church. I found it refreshing and beautiful."
He said he wanted to thank the media for their "encouragement and support they've given to the church and the mission of the lord.
"It's almost disarming because it's not what I was used to. The local media here is just very supportive of what's going on in the community and isn't against religion. It's not like this everywhere."