 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge allows man to finish sentence for double shooting in Lake County
urgent

Judge allows man to finish sentence for double shooting in Lake County

{{featured_button_text}}
Terry Hodge

Terry Hodge

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a man's request Friday that he be returned to Lake County to complete his sentence for a 1993 shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

Terry Hodge, 54, has been in prison for more than 20 years for the April 23, 1993, shooting death of Patrick Carter, 25, of Gary, in Gary's Delaney housing complex. A then-24-year-old man was wounded in the shooting. 

Hodge was sentenced to 40 years for the murder, 30 years for attempted murder and 25 years for being a habitual offender, with each term to be served consecutively for a total of 95 years.

With credit for good time and earned time, Hodge already has served 58 to 59 years, attorney Paul Stracci said. He earned a bachelor's degree and completed about 20 rehabilitation programs while incarcerated.

Hodge's childhood friend, Theodore Brown, of Merrillville, said he would provide Hodge with a home and any support necessary as Hodge re-enters society.

Hodge said he's started to think about job possibilities and is looking forward to seeing his grandchildren.

"I've just been waiting for this day to come," he said.

Judge Diane Boswell granted Hodge's request, ordering his sentences for murder and attempted murder be served concurrently and allowing him to continue serving his sentence for the habitual offender conviction in the Lake County Community Corrections Community Transition Court Program. 

If he successfully completes 18 months in the program, he could again petition the court to modify his remaining sentence.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke said the state did not object to Hodge's request for a sentence modification. 

"This is a case of accomplice liability," he said. 

Hodge's co-defendant, Andrew Ford, 47, was the shooter. Judge Salvador Vasquez granted Ford's request for a sentence modification in June and ordered he be placed in the Community Transition Court Program.

The shooting stemmed from an argument Hodge had with a several people about a VCR remote control. At one point, Hodge reached into a car and attempted to turn off the ignition, then said, "I should take your car."

A witness noticed a gun as Hodge wrestled with the men in the car, and Ford shot the men.

Burke said the prosecutor's office attempted to contact Carter's family and the man wounded in the shooting, but was unable to reach them, he said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Dec. 7

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts