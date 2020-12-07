Judge allows man to finish sentence for double shooting in Lake County

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge granted a man's request Friday that he be returned to Lake County to complete his sentence for a 1993 shooting that killed one man and wounded another.

Terry Hodge, 54, has been in prison for more than 20 years for the April 23, 1993, shooting death of Patrick Carter, 25, of Gary, in Gary's Delaney housing complex. A then-24-year-old man was wounded in the shooting.

Hodge was sentenced to 40 years for the murder, 30 years for attempted murder and 25 years for being a habitual offender, with each term to be served consecutively for a total of 95 years.

With credit for good time and earned time, Hodge already has served 58 to 59 years, attorney Paul Stracci said. He earned a bachelor's degree and completed about 20 rehabilitation programs while incarcerated.

Hodge's childhood friend, Theodore Brown, of Merrillville, said he would provide Hodge with a home and any support necessary as Hodge re-enters society.

Hodge said he's started to think about job possibilities and is looking forward to seeing his grandchildren.

"I've just been waiting for this day to come," he said.