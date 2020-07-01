You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Judge blocks new Indiana panhandling law from taking effect
urgent

Judge blocks new Indiana panhandling law from taking effect

{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s new tougher anti-panhandling law the day before it was to take effect.

The preliminary injunction issued Tuesday called the Republican-backed law “an unconstitutional prohibition on the freedom of speech.” U.S. District Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson ordered it could not be enforced while the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana proceeds.

The new law aimed to prohibit people from requesting money within 50 feet (15 meters) of sites such as ATMs, business and restaurant entrances, public monuments or the location of a financial transaction, which includes parking meters.

Cook County won't prosecute protesters charged with minor offenses

The ACLU argued that would essentially make it a crime to panhandle anywhere in the downtown areas of Indianapolis or other Indiana cities. The group maintained the new law was so restrictive that its staff could not solicit contributions for memberships on Monument Circle in Indianapolis each Sept. 17 on Constitution Day.

Firefighter hospitalized after flames scorch Region home, officials say

Magnus-Stinson wrote that the state attorney general’s office failed to provide evidence linking panhandling to business disruptions or escalations to criminal behavior.

“This case is not a close call, because Defendants submit no evidence whatsoever to support the notion that the statute furthers a compelling governmental interest,” Magnus-Stinson said.

Get to know these new Indiana laws that take effect in 2020

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Harvey Weinstein victims awarded $19 million in settlement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts