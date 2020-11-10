Judge delays man's sentencing after he contradicts plea, says he didn't intend to kill

Mendez left behind six children and eight young grandchildren, his sister said. Family members asked that Vargas receive a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Vargas' older brother, Giovanni Cortez, said Mendez and Vargas never had a good relationship.

"There was a lot of fighting in the house," he said. "He lived with us. He lived off my mother. He never took us in."

Vargas was the youngest of his siblings and never gave their mother trouble, he said.

"He basically made the first major mistake of his life, and because of that, he has to pay with a huge portion of his life," Cortez said.

Under questioning from Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus, Cortez said he wasn't suggesting Mendez "got what he deserved" or that Mendez's life "wasn't worth anything."

"I'm just saying my brother was defending himself from someone who was painted up to be better than he was," Cortez said.

Cantrell asked Cappas to consider a split sentence, including 10 years in prison with any remaining time served in an alternative placement program or on probation.