Judge delays man's sentencing after he contradicts plea, says he didn't intend to kill

CROWN POINT — A judge refused to sentence 21-year-old defendant Tuesday for fatally stabbing his mother's ex-boyfriend in 2017 after the defendant said he acted in self-defense and didn't intend to kill anyone.
Adrian J. Vargas, of East Chicago, pleaded guilty in October to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony. He was to face a sentence of 20 to 30 years in prison, according to his plea agreement.
Vargas admitted in the agreement he stabbed Manuel A. Mendez, 45, in the chest Feb. 22, 2017, after he became enraged because Mendez shoved him while trying to remove him from Mendez's home and an adjoining property in the 4900 block of Oak Avenue in Hammond.
After hearing from the families of Vargas and Mendez, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas listened to Vargas' statement.
Vargas said he was inside the house when he heard someone coming for him.
"I thought I was going to be attacked," he said.
The stabbing was an accident, he said.
"I truly am sorry, whether they accept it or not," he said.
Cappas said Vargas' statement contradicted the factual basis for his plea.
Judge weighs trial
"I'm in a position where it looks like I need to reject the plea and set the matter over for trial," he said.
Vargas' attorney, John Cantrell, said Vargas wanted to admit guilt and move forward.
As Cantrell attempted to elicit further testimony that the stabbing wasn't an accident, Vargas said he didn't mean to kill anyone.
In pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, Vargas admitted he "knowingly and intentionally" killed another person in sudden heat, Cappas said.
"Accident and self-defense does not match up to voluntary manslaughter," the judge said.
Cappas said Cantrell supported Vargas' claim of self-defense by holding up a snow shovel in court to show what Vargas was facing before the stabbing.
Vargas' mother and Mendez were no longer a couple when Vargas stayed the night with Mendez in 2017. At some point, Mendez wanted Vargas to leave the home, and the men fought, records state.
Mendez's aunt and sister told the judge about the pain his death has caused.
Aunt Genevive Aguilar said the killing was "senseless" and "pointless."
Mendez helped others, including Vargas, she said. But Vargas "took an innocent life."
Mendez left behind six children and eight young grandchildren, his sister said. Family members asked that Vargas receive a maximum sentence of 30 years.
Vargas' older brother, Giovanni Cortez, said Mendez and Vargas never had a good relationship.
"There was a lot of fighting in the house," he said. "He lived with us. He lived off my mother. He never took us in."
Vargas was the youngest of his siblings and never gave their mother trouble, he said.
"He basically made the first major mistake of his life, and because of that, he has to pay with a huge portion of his life," Cortez said.
Under questioning from Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus, Cortez said he wasn't suggesting Mendez "got what he deserved" or that Mendez's life "wasn't worth anything."
"I'm just saying my brother was defending himself from someone who was painted up to be better than he was," Cortez said.
Cantrell asked Cappas to consider a split sentence, including 10 years in prison with any remaining time served in an alternative placement program or on probation.
Cappas continued Vargas' hearing to Dec. 18 for sentencing or trial setting.
