Judge denies former pastor Jack Schaap's bid to be released from prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge is denying prison release to a former senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Hammond.

Jack Schaap, who lead the fundamentalist megachurch for 11 years, must complete his 12-year sentence for seducing a female high school student in the summer of 2012.

Schaap, 63, is currently housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Kentucky. His projected release date is now February 2, 2023.

He first petitioned the court last summer for early release on grounds he needs to care for his parents, who are in their mid 80s and in poor health.

However, U.S. District Court Judge James Moody ruled Friday that isn’t a compelling enough reason for compassionate release.

The judge’s ruling notes that many prisoners have aging and ill parents and that Schaap’s parents have other options, but prefer to remain in their Michigan home under their son’s care instead of moving to an assisted living facility.

Moody also states the severity of Schaap’s crime requires him to remain behind bars for the safety of the community.

“The seriousness of the offense is immense, and the circumstances are grotesque,” Moody stated.