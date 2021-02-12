Judge denies former pastor Jack Schaap's bid to be released from prison

HAMMOND — A federal judge is denying prison release to a former senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Hammond.
Jack Schaap, who lead the fundamentalist megachurch for 11 years, must complete his 12-year sentence for seducing a female high school student in the summer of 2012.
Schaap, 63, is currently housed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland, Kentucky. His projected release date is now February 2, 2023.
He first petitioned the court last summer for early release on grounds he needs to care for his parents, who are in their mid 80s and in poor health.
However, U.S. District Court Judge James Moody ruled Friday that isn’t a compelling enough reason for compassionate release.
The judge’s ruling notes that many prisoners have aging and ill parents and that Schaap’s parents have other options, but prefer to remain in their Michigan home under their son’s care instead of moving to an assisted living facility.
Moody also states the severity of Schaap’s crime requires him to remain behind bars for the safety of the community.
“The seriousness of the offense is immense, and the circumstances are grotesque,” Moody stated.
Schaap was the senior pastor of the 134-year-old church when he was charged in 2012 with having sex with a teen girl.
She was a student of the church’s high school and her family had been parishioners of the church since she was a young child.
The judge said Schaap was entrusted with counseling the struggling girl who had been caught having sex with a teen boy.
Instead, he groomed her for a sexual relationship that he knew would lead to her eventual heartbreak, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill Koster stated in a memo to the court last year. Koster prosecuted Schaap in 2012 and now opposes his early release.
Church officials discovered the relationship and reported it to local law enforcement officials.
Schaap pleaded guilty to transporting the girl out of Indiana with intent to engage in sex in Illinois’ Cook County and Michigan's Wexford County.
He did so to avoid being prosecuted in multiple local courts.
Schaap wrote late last year he has tried to be a model prisoner.
However, the judge noted Schaap was disciplined by prison officials for two violations, including a 2013 incident where he was caught “putting (his) hand under jacket and in crotch area of female visitor.”