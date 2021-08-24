Judge dismisses West Calumet evacuation lawsuits

HAMMOND — Displaced former residents of East Chicago’s Calumet Housing Complex lost a battle this week in their fight to sue companies they accuse of polluting their former homes.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen this week dismissed their claims in two separate lawsuits on technical legal grounds.
Lawyers for the residents have until next month to repair the damage by amending their suit.
Lawyers for nine industrial firms already have argued that would be futile because no amendment can cure basic flaws in the plaintiffs' damage claims.
West Calumet was a public housing project built in the 1970s over land that was once the site of the U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery.
Low-income residents of the complex of three-story apartment buildings and brick duplexes were exposed to lead and arsenic discharged into the location’s soil during 39 years of refinery operation until it was closed and designated a Superfund site, eligible for a future cleanup.
Decades of inaction were followed by crisis in 2016 when East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland forced the evacuation of 1,200 residents. The housing project was demolished.
Contractors have been replacing contaminated soil with clean fill, a $29 million ongoing process nearing completion.
The city plans to repurpose the site for the construction of new industrial warehouses.
Lawyers from Northwest Indiana and around the country filed seven separate lawsuits between 2016 and 2018 on behalf of the displaced residents.
The suits portray the former West Calumet residents as victims of racial and environmental discrimination.
They have demanded the City of East Chicago and nine corporations, involved in the refinery’s past operations, pay the residents damages.
Van Bokkelen ruled this week that corporate defendants, Atlantic Richfield Company, E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Chemours Company and the Hammond Lead Product Group weren’t to blame.
He said the companies didn’t intend to hurt the residents because they couldn’t have reasonably foreseen that former East Chicago city officials would turn the refinery site into a densely-populated housing project decades later.
The judge stated the residents lawyers have failed to specify injuries the residents have suffered. They cannot successfully proceed by arguing a threat of future harm to the residents that is, not yet realized.
Crown Point attorney Walter Alvarez, one of the lawyers representing the former West Calumet residents, couldn’t be reached Tuesday for comment.
Another judge dismissed one of the other suits Jan. 5 following an out of court settlement with the residents. The terms of that settlement weren’t made public in court papers.
Four other suits against East Chicago and the corporations remain pending. The court has yet to rule on motions to dismiss those cases as well.
