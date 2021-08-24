Judge dismisses West Calumet evacuation lawsuits

HAMMOND — Displaced former residents of East Chicago’s Calumet Housing Complex lost a battle this week in their fight to sue companies they accuse of polluting their former homes.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Van Bokkelen this week dismissed their claims in two separate lawsuits on technical legal grounds.

Lawyers for the residents have until next month to repair the damage by amending their suit.

Lawyers for nine industrial firms already have argued that would be futile because no amendment can cure basic flaws in the plaintiffs' damage claims.

West Calumet was a public housing project built in the 1970s over land that was once the site of the U.S. Smelter and Lead Refinery.

Low-income residents of the complex of three-story apartment buildings and brick duplexes were exposed to lead and arsenic discharged into the location’s soil during 39 years of refinery operation until it was closed and designated a Superfund site, eligible for a future cleanup.

Decades of inaction were followed by crisis in 2016 when East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland forced the evacuation of 1,200 residents. The housing project was demolished.