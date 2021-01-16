Judge: Drunken driver's remorse for man's death pales when weighed against rap sheet

CROWN POINT — The wife and two adult children of a 48-year-old road worker told a judge Friday their lives were shattered in 2017 when he was struck and killed by a drunken driver in Merrillville.
Michael Mitol, 57, was sentenced to 12 years in prison — the maximum under his plea agreement — for causing the death of Kevin Folleth, 48, of Mason, Michigan, on June 11, 2017, at 61st Avenue and Broadway.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said Mitol's lengthy criminal history warranted a longer sentence.
Mitol had 57 contacts with law enforcement, including 50 as an adult. He had 16 misdemeanor convictions and 14 felony convictions, at least three of which were for operating while intoxicated.
"You have expressed what I consider to be sincere remorse. I give you credit for that," Bokota told Mitol. "But it is of low weight when weighed against the devastation of the family of Kevin Follett."
Follett's wife, Amy Follett, said he was her "forever love."
They were married for 25 years and ran three businesses together.
She felt helpless watching her children grieve and wasn't sure at times if her family would make it through, she said.
Defendant a 'murderer'
She said Mitol is a monster and a "murderer."
"Our lives have been forever altered, and so should his," she said.
Follet's son, James Follett, said he never expected to lose his father at age 22.
"We didn't deserve this pain," he said. "No one does."
He asked how Mitol could get behind the wheel, without regard for anyone around him.
"I wouldn't wish this pain on anyone, not even my worst enemy," James Follett said.
Ashley Follett, Kevin Follett's daughter, said she suffered a mental health crisis in the months after her father's death.
She still wonders if the call she placed to him just before his death might have played a role in his death.
"I do not know how to cope with the tragic loss of my father," she said. "I was just 18 years old."
Mitol apologized to the family and said he wished he could take back that day. He said he wasn't a monster.
He detailed the day's events, saying he was exhausted and feeling sick after comforting his mother — who was in her 90s — during the early morning hours and working that day.
He said his last beer didn't make him feel better, and he took a sip of another but couldn't finish it.
He fell asleep while driving and something woke him up, he said. When he stopped about a block later, police surrounded his vehicle.
Mitol said he never intended to hurt anyone and didn't initially realize he had struck someone. He asked the Folletts to forgive him.
"I know it's hard to deal with the ill will in your heart," he said. "It's a sickness. It really is."
Cantrell said Mitol suffered injuries to both legs in his 20s and struggled for years with an addiction to pain medications. He was taking methodone and attempting to get his life back on track when he killed Follett.
Mitol was depressed and stressed out about caring for a sister with lung cancer and his mother, and fell back on "old friends" by drinking, Cantrell said.
"Those two things — you should never mix," he said.
Mitol lost two sisters to lung cancer, another relative to suicide and his mother since his 2017 arrest. He grieved their deaths while waiting in the Lake County Jail for his case to be resolved.
Cantrell asked Bokota to consider ordering Mitol receive treatment in a therapeutic community while in prison.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Eric Randall said Mitol needed treatment, but he objected to Mitol being able to seek a sentence modification if he were to successfully complete a therapeutic community program.
Bokota agreed, ordering Mitol receive an evaluation and any necessary treatment but barring him from seeking a sentence modification.