Judge: Drunken driver's remorse for man's death pales when weighed against rap sheet

He said his last beer didn't make him feel better, and he took a sip of another but couldn't finish it.

He fell asleep while driving and something woke him up, he said. When he stopped about a block later, police surrounded his vehicle.

Mitol said he never intended to hurt anyone and didn't initially realize he had struck someone. He asked the Folletts to forgive him.

"I know it's hard to deal with the ill will in your heart," he said. "It's a sickness. It really is."

Cantrell said Mitol suffered injuries to both legs in his 20s and struggled for years with an addiction to pain medications. He was taking methodone and attempting to get his life back on track when he killed Follett.

Mitol was depressed and stressed out about caring for a sister with lung cancer and his mother, and fell back on "old friends" by drinking, Cantrell said.

"Those two things — you should never mix," he said.

Mitol lost two sisters to lung cancer, another relative to suicide and his mother since his 2017 arrest. He grieved their deaths while waiting in the Lake County Jail for his case to be resolved.