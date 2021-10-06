Judge finds Illinois man guilty of Griffith bank robbery

HAMMOND — A federal court judge has found an Illinois man guilty of robbing a Griffith bank last year.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled Monday that federal prosecutors proved their case against Terrance W. Brown, 33, of Harvey, Illinois.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Mahoney and Caitlin Padula presented evidence Brown stole $12,724 by force from tellers at the First Midwest Bank branch at 915 45th St., Griffith.
The judge has scheduled Jan. 27 as the sentencing for Brown.
The conviction took place following a bench trial. Brown gave up his right to have his case heard by a jury, so only Judge Simon heard testimony and arguments Sept. 27 and 28, and finally Monday before pronouncing Brown guilty.
The U.S. Attorney’s office first charged Brown last year on allegations he entered the Griffith bank branch about mid-morning Sept. 18, 2020 and announced a robbery.
The government alleged Brown vaulted the tellers’ counter, scooped up the cash from several drawers and fled in a gray 2007 Nissan sedan.
Andrew Chonowski, a FBI special agent, alleged in court papers that law enforcement officials recovered Brown’s fingerprints from the counter where Brown was seen placing his hand during the robbery.
Chonowski said authorities traced the getaway car’s license plate to a residence in Harvey, Illinois, where they captured Brown several days later.
Brown has been in federal detention since his arrest.
Brown declined Monday to testify at his trial.
Federal prosecutors already announced that if Brown did testify, they would cross examine him about his 2010 conviction in Chicago for vehicular hijacking and his 2019 convictions for illicit possession of marijuana in Chicago and strangulation in Lake County.
Defense attorney Peter L. Boyles asked the judge not to consider evidence of Brown possible involvement in other uncharged crimes, such as other bank robberies.
Hammond police previously said they considered Brown a suspect in the Sept. 16, 2020 robbery of the First Midwest Bank branch at 6611 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.