Judge finds Illinois man guilty of Griffith bank robbery

HAMMOND — A federal court judge has found an Illinois man guilty of robbing a Griffith bank last year.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled Monday that federal prosecutors proved their case against Terrance W. Brown, 33, of Harvey, Illinois.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Mahoney and Caitlin Padula presented evidence Brown stole $12,724 by force from tellers at the First Midwest Bank branch at 915 45th St., Griffith.

The judge has scheduled Jan. 27 as the sentencing for Brown.

The conviction took place following a bench trial. Brown gave up his right to have his case heard by a jury, so only Judge Simon heard testimony and arguments Sept. 27 and 28, and finally Monday before pronouncing Brown guilty.

The U.S. Attorney’s office first charged Brown last year on allegations he entered the Griffith bank branch about mid-morning Sept. 18, 2020 and announced a robbery.

The government alleged Brown vaulted the tellers’ counter, scooped up the cash from several drawers and fled in a gray 2007 Nissan sedan.