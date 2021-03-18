Judge hands defendant 45-year sentence for gunning down man at gas station in 2015

CROWN POINT — A 25-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to 45 years in prison for killing a man during a 2015 robbery at a Gary gas station.

Dontrall J. Phillips, of Davenport, Iowa, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in February in the shooting death of 21-year-old Donald Fuzzell.

He's the first of four people charged in the murder to be sentenced.

Phillips and co-defendant Jimmie Caldwell, 23, approached Fuzzell on April 12, 2015, while Fuzzell was parked near a gas pump at 23rd Street Gas in the 2300 block of Broadway in Gary, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Phillips and Caldwell announced a robbery, but Fuzzell refused to give up his property, court documents state.

Phillips and Caldwell both shot Fuzzell, killing him, records state.

During the robbery, co-defendants Walter A. Rondo III and Daidreon Sparks, both 24, watched out for any police activity, according to court documents.

Phillips has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was committed to a state hospital for a time while his case was pending.