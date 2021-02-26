 Skip to main content
Judge hands man 5 years for attacking woman, throwing scalding water on man, setting fire
Judge hands man 5 years for attacking woman, throwing scalding water on man, setting fire

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for strangling a woman, throwing scalding water on her relative and setting her apartment ablaze.

Frank C. Oliver, 64, pleaded guilty in January to one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of strangulation, level 5 and 6 felonies, respectively.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepted his plea agreement and sentenced him during a hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.

The woman told police she and Oliver, her boyfriend, began to argue in February 2020 after she arrived home late and he choked her, pulled her hair and scratched her across the chest.

She ran to a relative's apartment in the 3500 block of Guthrie Street in East Chicago for help, and her adult son went back to her apartment to tell Oliver she wanted him to leave, records state.

When he knocked on his mother's door, Oliver said, "Wait a minute, let me get my clothes." The door swung open and Oliver threw a large pot of scalding water at the man's face, records allege.

The man ran to the front yard and collapsed. As the woman rushed to help her son, she saw smoke coming from her apartment.

The woman's son was taken to a Chicago hospital with second-degree burns over about 17% of his body, including his face, neck, chest, left arm and hands.

Police arrived and helped Oliver climb out a window at the apartment, after the woman pointed him out and said he might try to run, records state.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was arson.

