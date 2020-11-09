Judge hands man 60-year sentence, says he wanted revenge for fight he wasn't involved in

Jackson was shot multiple times, but three relatives standing near her were not harmed.

Jackson's mother said she didn't understand why the shooting happened.

"I have nothing without Kadejah," she said. "Nothing."

She used to have five children, but now has only four, she said. It's a loss she will deal with for the rest of her life.

"My child was my everything," she said. "She didn't deserve that."

Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus asked Judge Samuel Cappas to sentence Holloway to 60 years, saying Jackson was dead because of "nonsense."

What started as a fight at a shopping mall turned into a quest for revenge that resulted in Jackson's death, he said.

Holloway wasn't even present during the mall fight, but was drawn into the controversy by Hayes, Marcus said.

Holloway's attorney, Herbert Shaps, said Holloway had no felony convictions and asked for a minimum sentence. Murder carries a possibly penalty of 45 to 65 years.

Shaps said there was "a degree of provocation," but he described Hayes as the person who set events leading up to the homicide in motion.