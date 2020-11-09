Judge hands man 60-year sentence, says he wanted revenge for fight he wasn't involved in

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for fatally shooting a woman in 2017 in Hammond, hours after she fought with the mother of his child at River Oaks Center in Calumet City.
Lavell Holloway, 28, maintained his innocence during his sentencing hearing and said Kashena L. Hayes, 27, his co-defendant and the mother of his child, was falsely accused.
A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Holloway in August of killing Kadejah Ariel Jackson, 21, Jan. 27, 2017, in the 900 block of Becker Street in Hammond.
Hayes has pleaded not guilty, and her trial is scheduled to begin March 1.
According to court records, Hayes went with two other women to Jackson's home in the early morning hours after the two fought several hours earlier at River Oaks.
Hayes wanted to fight Jackson because Jackson had an affair with Holloway, court records allege.
Witnesses told police Hayes and her friends arrived outside Jackson's house with objects like a bat, a stick or a pipe, but then retreated.
When Jackson and her relatives went outside to see where Hayes and the others went, Hayes pulled up in Holloway's 2012 Nissan Altima and Holloway fired multiple shots from the passenger seat, records state.
Jackson was shot multiple times, but three relatives standing near her were not harmed.
Jackson's mother said she didn't understand why the shooting happened.
"I have nothing without Kadejah," she said. "Nothing."
She used to have five children, but now has only four, she said. It's a loss she will deal with for the rest of her life.
"My child was my everything," she said. "She didn't deserve that."
Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus asked Judge Samuel Cappas to sentence Holloway to 60 years, saying Jackson was dead because of "nonsense."
What started as a fight at a shopping mall turned into a quest for revenge that resulted in Jackson's death, he said.
Holloway wasn't even present during the mall fight, but was drawn into the controversy by Hayes, Marcus said.
Holloway's attorney, Herbert Shaps, said Holloway had no felony convictions and asked for a minimum sentence. Murder carries a possibly penalty of 45 to 65 years.
Shaps said there was "a degree of provocation," but he described Hayes as the person who set events leading up to the homicide in motion.
Up until his arrest on the murder charge, Holloway led a mostly law-abiding life and had a good job, Shaps said.
Holloway apologized to Jackson's family and his own. He blamed another man for the shooting.
"I did not take a life," he said. "I would never do it."
Cappas said Hayes and Holloway had a cooling-off period after Hayes fought Jackson at the mall, so the fact that they returned later for revenge warranted a longer sentence.
Holloway could have faced one count of attempted murder for each of the relatives standing near Jackson during the shooting, but the state didn't pursue such charges, Cappas said.
The evidence showed Holloway fired 10 shots into the group, and police found eight or nine spent shell casings at the scene, he said.
Cappas gave Holloway credit for more than four years in jail for actual time served while awaiting trial, plus good time. Holloway must serve at least 75% of his sentence.
