Judge orders Chicago jail to do more to halt spread of coronavirus

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago Thursday ordered one of the nation’s largest jails to take prompt action to stem the potentially catastrophic spread of the coronavirus, including by ensuring that its more than 4,000 detainees have access to adequate soap and sanitizer.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly also mandated that Chicago’s Cook County Jail test all inmates as soon as they show signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and that it suspend the use of small holding pens to process new inmates.

Kennelly said in his 37-page order that he appreciates the challenges of managing such a large, diverse inmate population, many of whom are dangerous. And that task is all the more difficult during a pandemic.

“This does not mean, however, that constitutional protections fall by the wayside,” he said. “Persons accused of crimes who are detained pending trial do not shed their constitutional rights at the jailhouse door.”

His order says the jail must start dispensing soap, sanitizer or both to all inmates by Friday.

The jail has an infection rate of 50 per 1,000 people, far exceeding the rate in the county as a whole of 1.56 per 1,000, Kennelly said.