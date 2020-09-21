Judge orders mental evaluations for man charged in stabbing death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge issued an order Friday directing two mental health professionals to examine a murder defendant to determine if he's competent to assist in his own defense.

Daniel R. Allison, 33, of Gary's Black Oak section and Walkerton, Indiana, was charged last year in the June 30, 2019, stabbing death of a 45-year-old Calumet Township man.

Lee R. Nedreau Jr. died after Allison, who had been dating Nedreau's roommate, stabbed him repeatedly at his home in the Bremerton Mobile Home Park on East Elm Street, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Nedreau's attorney, Susan Severtson, filed a motion Thursday seeking an examination for competency.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins granted Severtson's motion during a hearing Friday, records show.

Allison's girlfriend told police she, Allison and Nedreau had been drinking much of the day of Nedreau's slaying, but all seemed OK between Allison and Nedreau when she went to bed, records state. She later awoke to hear Nedreau screaming for help.

The woman said she exited her bedroom and saw Allison standing in the doorway to Nedreau's bedroom holding a knife, records state. She said Nedreau came after her as she ran from the home.