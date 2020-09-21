 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders mental evaluations for man charged in stabbing death
urgent

Judge orders mental evaluations for man charged in stabbing death

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A judge issued an order Friday directing two mental health professionals to examine a murder defendant to determine if he's competent to assist in his own defense.

Daniel R. Allison, 33, of Gary's Black Oak section and Walkerton, Indiana, was charged last year in the June 30, 2019, stabbing death of a 45-year-old Calumet Township man.

Lee R. Nedreau Jr. died after Allison, who had been dating Nedreau's roommate, stabbed him repeatedly at his home in the Bremerton Mobile Home Park on East Elm Street, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Nedreau's attorney, Susan Severtson, filed a motion Thursday seeking an examination for competency.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins granted Severtson's motion during a hearing Friday, records show.

Allison's girlfriend told police she, Allison and Nedreau had been drinking much of the day of Nedreau's slaying, but all seemed OK between Allison and Nedreau when she went to bed, records state. She later awoke to hear Nedreau screaming for help.

The woman said she exited her bedroom and saw Allison standing in the doorway to Nedreau's bedroom holding a knife, records state. She said Nedreau came after her as she ran from the home.

Nedreau made his way out of the house and collapsed in the front yard, documents state. He later died at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

Allison ran from the crime scene, but was arrested hours later in the 4300 block of Colfax Street, records state. He's being held without bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Daniel R. Allison

Daniel R. Allison

 Provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Sept. 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts